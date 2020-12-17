What you need to know
- For All Mankind season 2 will feature Bones star Michaela Conlin.
- Conlin will play Helena webster, a pilot turned astronaut.
A new report says Bones star Michaela Conlin will feature in For All Mankind season 2 on Apple TV+.
From Deadline:
Michaela Conlin is set for a key supporting role in the upcoming second season of For All Mankind, Apple's alt-history Space Race drama from Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures Television. Recently renewed for a third season, the second season will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ on February 19, 2021.
For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.
Season 2 of For All Mankind is set to debut on February 19, 2021. From Apple:
Season two of the space drama picks up a decade later in 1983. It's the height of the Cold War and tensions between the United States and the USSR are at their peak. Ronald Reagan is president and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the US and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon. The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters' stories: some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.
As noted, For All Mankind has already been renewed for a third season.
Conlin joins Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña, and Casey W. Johnson as new cast members on the show in season 2. For All Mankind was one of Apple's flagship titles when Apple TV+ launched in 2019. It charts an alternative history in which the USSR won the space race towards the end of the 20th century. Apple has recently announced it has also renewed M. Night Shyamalan thriller Servant for a third season.
