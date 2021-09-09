Microsoft Teams is getting support for Apple CarPlay this month, letting users join calls using Siri whilst on the road.

From The Verge:

Microsoft is also bringing Microsoft Teams to Apple CarPlay this month, so you can be part of Teams calls while driving. You'll be able to join calls on the road hands-free using Siri, but it appears you'll only join in audio mode to prevent video from creating a distraction.

The news comes as part of a series of changes to teams to help support a more hybrid working model as people balance working from home and returning to the office.

Microsoft has today announced a category of new intelligent cameras for Teams Rooms, that will ensure everyone in a room can be heard and seen using AI speaker tracking, and multiple video streams for participants all in the same room. There's also an update to companion mode in mobile:

To help people in shared meeting spaces establish their presence and engage in meetings, we're bringing companion mode features in mobile together into a single, intuitive user experience. Companion mode allows in-room participants to engage in meetings and control meeting room equipment right from their personal device. Through this experience people can use their personal device to participate in chat, share live reactions, cast content into the meeting, and collaborate using the Microsoft Whiteboard. They can also access room device controls like join meeting, speaker volume, mute or unmute microphones, turn cameras on or off, and more. The updated companion mode experience will be available in the next few months.

As noted, thankfully CarPlay support will be an audio-only option to try and minimize distraction, and the feature is rolling out later this month.