What you need to know
- Miitopia is a Japanese Role-Playing Game where the entire cast is Miis made by the player.
- The original version of Miitopia was released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2017.
- Nintendo has announced new allies and customization features for the Nintendo Switch version.
Miitopia is a Japanese RPG set in a fantasy world, where the cast of characters consists of Miis created by the player. The game was originally released on the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on December 8th, 2016, and worldwide on July 28th, 2017.
The original game was generally well-received, although sales were not particularly high due to how late it released in the Nintendo 3DS's life cycle. The Nintendo Switch had already been released for over 4 months by the time Miitopia released on the Nintendo 3DS, which contributed to the game's low sales. The game has often been called a JRPG version of another one of Nintendo's Mii-focused games on the Nintendo 3DS, Tomodachi Life, which is a life-simulator where players must create a population of Miis to inhabit a fictional island.
In the Nintendo Switch version of the game, players will be able to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch's advanced Mii creator. Makeup and wigs have also been added to the game, incentivizing player expression. There's no telling whether this game will be one of the most popular games of 2021, but only time will tell once this game releases on May 21st.
