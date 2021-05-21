As you play through Miitopia, you'll discover plenty of Jobs and Personalities to spice up your team. However, while there are six original Jobs and additional unlockable ones, there are also two secret jobs: Vampire and Elf. However, unlocking these sweet characters will take some work.

Don't forget to create some awesome customized Miis when you unlock these Miitopia Elf and Vampire Jobs. A Legolas Elf or a Dracula Vampire would look awesome. Make sure you also have enough room on your microSD card for this game.

WARNING: This page is riddled with spoilers, so please only read if you don't mind learning more about the game.