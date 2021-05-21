Miitopia StargazingSource: Nintendo

Like any good RPG, Miitopia is a lengthy adventure that is made even longer with heaps of extra side missions to complete. This is not even mentioning the hours you'll spend creating and downloading Miis. But the best part about Miitopia is that you are responsible for every face you see throughout the game, so every playthrough is guaranteed to be unique. However, there might be a point where you'd like to restart your adventure, with new faces in different roles.

There's no New Game Plus in Miitopia, so that means you'll have to restart your game to play a fresh save. However, doing so is a snap. Here's how to restart your game in Miitopia.

Restarting your Miitopia game

Restarting Miitopia is a snap, and can be done with a few clicks in the options.

  1. At the title screen, head to the Options menu
  2. In the Options, select Clear Save Data.
  3. Confirm and you're done!

Deleting your Miitopia save data from your Nintendo Switch

The option to delete your save isn't available in-game in the Miitopia demo. Since the demo carries over to the final game, If you're unhappy with your demo's save, you might prefer to take the nuclear option. Here's how to delete Miitopia from your Nintendo Switch.

  1. On the Nintendo Switch's Home Menu, select System Settings.

  2. Head down to Data Management.

  3. On the right side, scroll down to Delete Save Data.

  4. A list of your save files will appear. Click on the Miitopia Demo.

  5. Your Switch will remind you that deleted save data cannot be recovered. Click Delete Save Data.

  6. Your save data will be deleted. When the process is done, select OK.

  7. Now you can head back to your Home Menu, and start up Miitopia.

  8. Enjoy the game!

An adventure all your own

Miitopia is a unique RPG with tons of replayability, but it all depends on the creativity of the player. Play the game again after you restart Miitopia with new Miis in different jobs and personalities and save the world as many times as you'd like. Miitopia was lost in the shuffle of the Nintendo Switch when it originally launched in 2017, but it has an opportunity to strike gold with this remaster. Miitopia is sure to be one of the best RPGs on the Nintendo Switch when it launches on May 21.

An adventure with your friends

Miitopia

Save the world, one face at a time

Players can build their own cast of characters and embark on a journey to save the world, all while building bonds with their party members.

