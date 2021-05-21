Like any good RPG, Miitopia is a lengthy adventure that is made even longer with heaps of extra side missions to complete. This is not even mentioning the hours you'll spend creating and downloading Miis. But the best part about Miitopia is that you are responsible for every face you see throughout the game, so every playthrough is guaranteed to be unique. However, there might be a point where you'd like to restart your adventure, with new faces in different roles.

There's no New Game Plus in Miitopia, so that means you'll have to restart your game to play a fresh save. However, doing so is a snap. Here's how to restart your game in Miitopia.

Restarting your Miitopia game