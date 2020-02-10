There was definitely a golden age of iOS gaming that seemed to end a few years ago. Sure we still have some great games, largely thanks to Apple Arcade. But there was something about the games of a few years ago. And Mikey Jumps is a prime example. It shouldn't be as fun as it is. But It's really fun. And now you can play it again.

Mikey Jumps is the latest game to land back in the App Store thanks to GameClub, and you'll need its $4.99 per month subscription to play. That's a bargain if you ask me, and I'm not alone in that belief.

When you do get hold of Mikey Jumps you'll be able to enjoy the game just as we knew it before. Mikey runs all by himself and you're tasked with jumping through levels without dying. There's a grappling hook power-up, too. And you're going to need it!