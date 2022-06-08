While we're on the topic – have you had a chance to check out all the other spiffy stuff that we added to Minecraft today? Because The Wild Update has officially launched and now the Overworld is full of frogs, allays, wardens (shudder), mud, boats with chests, new music, and much, much more!

Minecraft 1.19 brings major updates to both the Bedrock and Java Edition of Minecraft, including a new Mangrove Swamp Biome, new Ancient Cities, new mobs, and more. From Mojang:

Minecraft now officially supports Apple silicon and the M1 and M2 series chips thanks to its new 1.19 update.

Not only does it bring a huge update to Minecraft, it also sneaks in native support for Apple silicon. From the changelogs:

The M1 ARM64 architecture is now supported

This means Minecraft's Java Edition now runs natively on Apple's best MacBooks and desktop Macs providing they have the M1 or M2 Apple silicon chip.

Right now that means the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1, as well as the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and MacBook Pro (2021).

However, this week Apple took the covers off its second-generation M-series chips and a brand new M2 MacBook Air which will also support the game when they arrive.

Apple unveiled some big gaming updates for macOS Ventura at WWDC, MetalFX upscaling for Metal 3 which could unlock more triple-A titles and really stretch the legs of Apple silicon.

