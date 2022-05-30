What you need to know
- Dragon Quest Builders has come to iPhone and iPad for the first time.
- The new game is similar to Minecraft, but set in the Dragon Quest universe.
- The title is a premium one with a premium price, but you can get a discount if you buy soon.
Dragon Quest Builders, a game similar to Minecraft but based in the popular Dragon Quest universe, has now made its debut on iPhone and iPad — and there's a special launch discount available.
The new Dragon Quest Builders game is available for download in the App Store and would normally cost $29.99, being a premium title. But those who place an order over the next couple of weeks will be able to take advantage of a discount that brings the price down to just $21.99. If you're planning on picking the game up, now is the time to do it.
Those who do can look forward to a new take on the previous JRPG games that made Dragon Quest so popular. This new title is a survival and crafting game, similar to what Minecraft fans already enjoy. Square Enix calls Dragon Quest Builders a "block-building JRPG" which is a decent attempt at describing what gamers can look forward to here. Still not sure? Check out the trailer to get a feel for what's in store.
In this "Block-Building RPG", YOU are the legendary builder that has the power to build! The realm of Alefgard has been plunged into darkness by the terrible and treacherous Dragonlord, the ruler of all monsters. Venture off on the epic adventure to restore Alefgard!
The new game might cost more than $20, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't include in-app purchases in the form of DLC. There are four, and while each can be bought individually there is also the option to buy all four as a single in-app purchase.
You'll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 13 or later to play as well as an iPhone 8 or newer to play. Storage space isn't going to be a huge concern for most people, thankfully, with a smidge more than 650MB required to play.
Those looking to add Dragon Quest Builders to their gaming pile can download it from the App Store now.
If you want to upgrade your Apple gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Even your old iPhone could get a giant lock screen refresh with iOS 16
Apple could be about to give older iPhones a big lock screen update when it announces iOS 16 next week, according to a new report. The change won't require people buy a new iPhone, unlike other improvements set to be made by the huge new software update.
Editor's Desk: We're one week away from WWDC 22!
The countdown to WWDC is just down to one week at this point, and we're excited to see what Apple has in store for all of our devices!
Nintendo recap: Sega's Sonic plans and Pokémon fan pays tribute to OG art
Three additional games found their way onto Nintendo Switch Online this week. Plus, we're in the final stretch before the 3DS and Wii U eShops no longer accept purchases of any kind. There's even more Nintendo news, so let's dive in.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in June 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in June. Highlights include Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Rabbids: Party of Legends.