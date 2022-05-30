Dragon Quest Builders, a game similar to Minecraft but based in the popular Dragon Quest universe, has now made its debut on iPhone and iPad — and there's a special launch discount available.

The new Dragon Quest Builders game is available for download in the App Store and would normally cost $29.99, being a premium title. But those who place an order over the next couple of weeks will be able to take advantage of a discount that brings the price down to just $21.99. If you're planning on picking the game up, now is the time to do it.

Those who do can look forward to a new take on the previous JRPG games that made Dragon Quest so popular. This new title is a survival and crafting game, similar to what Minecraft fans already enjoy. Square Enix calls Dragon Quest Builders a "block-building JRPG" which is a decent attempt at describing what gamers can look forward to here. Still not sure? Check out the trailer to get a feel for what's in store.