What you need to know
- Minion Rush has a big new update out and it's tied into the latest movie.
- Minion Rush gains new costumes and two new characters.
- Kevin is playable for the first time.
Fans of the popular Minion Rush game have a new event to enjoy as well as the debut of a fan favorite. Kevin, one of the most-loved characters from the Minions movies, is now part of the game!
As part of the celebrations surrounding the new latest movie in the franchise, MinionsL The Rise of Gru, Gameloft has shared details of a new special session for its popular running game, Minion Rush. The new Rise of Minions Pt. 2 event includes more prices for those who check in daily as well as new costumes that can be unlocked including Airline Bob. Gameloft originally said that there would also be a "mystery addition," and we now know that addition will be Kevin.
The full list of what's new in this latest update to Minion Rush reads:
- The Minions sneak aboard a flight to San Francisco in the latest Special Mission: Rise of Minions Pt. 2!
- A new playable Minion is joining the team soon.
- More prizes are available in the new daily check-in.
- New costumes are available to unlock: Airline Bob and a mystery one.
The new missions and whatnot will be available to collect from June 24 through August 8, so make sure to get started!
Those who already have Minion Rush installed can grab the updated game from the App Store now, while all of those late to the party can download it afresh instead. Minion Rush is playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and is free. That being said, there are plenty of in-app purchases to separate you from your hard-earned cash.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
