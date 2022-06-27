Fans of the popular Minion Rush game have a new event to enjoy as well as the debut of a fan favorite. Kevin, one of the most-loved characters from the Minions movies, is now part of the game!

As part of the celebrations surrounding the new latest movie in the franchise, MinionsL The Rise of Gru, Gameloft has shared details of a new special session for its popular running game, Minion Rush. The new Rise of Minions Pt. 2 event includes more prices for those who check in daily as well as new costumes that can be unlocked including Airline Bob. Gameloft originally said that there would also be a "mystery addition," and we now know that addition will be Kevin.

The full list of what's new in this latest update to Minion Rush reads: