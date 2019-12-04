Apple Music's exclusive access to Ministry of Sound playlists has come to an end as spotted by Music Ally (via Cult of Mac).

The first Ministry of Sound playlist to be exclusive to Apple Music appeared on October 4 2018, but as of right now they're starting to reappear on services like Spotify, Deezer, and even YouTube.

When Ministry of Sound first removed the playlists from Spotify it didn't actually delete them, making it easier to return to the platform when needed.

Cunning.