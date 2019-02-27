It's Pokémon day! Nintendo and the Pokémon company today held a press conference to make a huge announcement regarding this beloved franchise. It was just a seven-minute presentation and we had no idea what to expect, but now that it's over we have all the details for you.

You can read everything we already know about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield right here. The quick skinny is that this is the first new mainline Pokémon title for Nintendo Switch and the first Gen 8 title period. That means we'll get a new region, new Pokémon, and all new adventures to go on.

But if you prefer to watch the video yourself you'll be happy to know that Nintendo has the replay up for you to enjoy on YouTube.