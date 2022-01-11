Venture anywhere near the internet right now, and there's a good chance that you'll stumble upon someone somewhere talking about AirTag. Apple's item tracker is everywhere as of late, and not for what anyone inside its marketing department would label as a good reason. AirTags are being used to stalk models and steal cars and while it's true it isn't the first item tracker to market, it's the first anyone cares about. And it's a problem Apple needs to help solve.

Companies like Tile and Chipolo have made similar products — although not as capable without Find My integration — with little fuss. Nobody really cared, and it wasn't until AirTag arrived that people realized these things could be misused. But that isn't to say they weren't being misused before Apple got into the game.

Used for the wrong reasons

Let me tell you a story. Three years ago, some men broke into my family's home while we slept. They broke in for one thing and one thing only — my car keys. A relatively desirable car, it attracted the wrong kind of attention and, so the police told me, that was probably my downfall. See, people were going around local shopping malls and parking lots and slapping item trackers onto cars that could be a target. That was possibly what had happened to mine, and that's why they knew where it was. This was long before AirTag arrived, so who knows what brand name was on that tracker.

We got the car back thanks, ironically, to its built-in tracker. Go team! The police said it was probably on its way to a container ferry for a vacation, somewhere warm and sunny. As an aside — don't keep your car keys where they're easily found. It isn't worth it.