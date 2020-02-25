Moment is a company that we're more familiar with when it comes to creating some cool lenses that can take your phone's camera and kick it up a notch. It also makes photography and videography software, with RTRO being the latest release. It's available for iPhone and can be downloaded from the App Store for free, now.

The app's main aim appears to be to make it easier for people to create 60-second videos that look like they were filmed years ago. That's where the "retro" look comes from, and it will apparently help people put together "vibey" videos that can be shared online. And no, I haven't worked out what that means yet.

Filming video isn't the only thing RTRO has to offer, with a handy editing function also included.