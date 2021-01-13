Hunt with your friends Monster Hunter Rise Only you and your friends can save Kamura Village from the Rampage in Capcom's latest action title, Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch. Craft powerful weapons and gather reliable animal companions to protect your home from monsters seeking to destroy it. $60 on Amazon

Monster Hunter Rise Guide: List of endemic life (so far) How to locate endemic life Finding endemic life can be intimidating at first because of how big the areas are. But it's pretty simple once you get the hang of it. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Permabuffers Permabuffers are endemic life that can permanently boost a player's stats for the duration of a hunt. These boosts will stay even if you faint in battle and get sent back to camp. Spiribird Spiribirds are the most common and important endemic life you will find in Monster Hunter Rise. These birds have special pollen that increases your stats depending on what color they are: Green Spiribirds increase max health.

Yellow Spiribirds increase max stamina.

Orange Spiribirds increase defense.

Red Spiribirds increase attack. The maximum number of stat boosts you can get is determined by the Petalace you have equipped.

Temp Buffers As their name implies, Temp Buffers are endemic, which temporarily boosts a player's stats and abilities.

Temp Buffer Description Image Wirebug In addition to the two Wirebugs on your person, you can acquire a wild Wirebug for a maximum number of three. Though the wild Wirebug will leave you after a few minutes. Vigorwasp Vigorwasps are giant wasps carrying a big sack of healing nectar. If you pop the sack, the nectar will heal a large amount of your health. Peepersects Peepersects are little butterflies that can reduce stamina use for a few minutes. Butterflame Butterflames are big, red butterflies that grant a temporary attack boost. Cutterfly Cutterflies are dragonflies that grant a boost to your weapon's affinity for a small duration. Affinity is a percentage chance of getting a critical hit with a weapon. Clothfly Butterflames are moths that grant a defense boost for a brief period of time.

Ensnaring Life Ensnaring Life is endemic life that can be as traps to damage monsters.

Temp Buffer Description Image Flashfly Flashflies are a cluster of fireflies. When you interact with them, they will flash and disappear in self defense. Any monster that sees the flash will be blinded for a short while.

Hunting Helper Hunting Helpers are endemic life that can be stored in your inventory and be used as items in battle. You can store up to five of these creatures in your Helper Cage until the end of the hunt. If you want to swap one Hunting Helper out for another, you can also release any of them from the Helper Cage.

Hunting Helper Description Image Mudbeetle Mudbeetles can induce Waterblight on monsters. Waterblight can soften a monster's body so it takes more damage. Firebeetle Firebeetles can induce Fireblight on monsters. Fireblight sets a monster on fire to damage it over time. It hurts more than poison but the duration is shorter. Snowbeetle Snowbeetles can induce Iceblight on monsters. Iceblight slows down a monster's movements, which is pretty useful against speedy monsters. Thunderbeetle Thunderbeetles can induce Thunderblight on monsters. Thunderblight enables any weapon to inflict stun damage to a monster's head to knock it out. Puppet Spider The Puppet Spider is one of the most powerful creatures amongst all endemic life. This spider shoots out webbing that stuns a monster and makes its instantly ready for mounting. Poisontoad Poisontoads release a cloud of poisonous gas. Anything caught within it will be poisoned. Poison deals less damage than Fireblight but lasts a bit longer. Blastoads Blastoads release a cloud of flammable gas. If anything touches the cloud, it will explode and send hunters and monsters flying. Trapbugs Trapbugs are tiny insects that resemble caltrops. If a monster steps on them they will flinch for a second. A useful tool when you want a quick escape. Stinkmink Stinkminks are white-furred minks that spray a special pheromone that attracts nearby monsters. You can use Stinkminks to lure a monster to a trap or to another monster to have them fight each other. Wailnard Wailnards are pheasants that let out a loud call that attracts all monsters to its location. You can use Wailnards to lure all monsters together have them wage war with each other. Brewhare Brewhares are cute, pink rabbits that have the ability to augment your healing items. For example, when using a Potion, the Brewhare will make it as potent as a Mega Potion. The Brewhare can strengthen your healing items five times before leaving. Antidobra Subverting expectations is the Antidobra. A cobra that cures poison instead of causing it. It also grants poison immunity for a short time. At least that's what the in-game description implies but it can also be used for other status ailments like Bubbleblight. Though that may be a an unintentional bug in the demo which may patched in the full game.

Crafty Creatures Crafty Creatures are endemic life that offers crafting materials or Armor Spheres when you interact with them.

Crafty Creature Description Image Boulder Lizard Boulder Lizards are the most common Crafty Creature and they will give you an Iron Ore or on a rare occasion, an Armor Sphere. Rock Lizard Rock Lizards are uncommon Crafty Creatures and it will give you an Earth Crystal or sometimes an Armor Sphere. Scale Lizard Scale Lizards are the rarest of the Crafty Creatures and are guaranteed to give you an Armor Sphere and nothing else at this time.

Other endemic life These are endemic life that doesn't belong in any category and have their own unique effects.

Other endemic life Description Image Great Wirebug There are nodes on the map called 'Jewels Lillies' where you can summon a Great Wirebug. Great Wirebugs stay put and cannot be put in your inventory. Their purpose is to launch you to exceedingly high places without you using your Wirebugs. Golden Spiribugs Golden Spiribugs restore small amounts of stamina when you approach them. They also give some kind of currency whose purpose is currently unknown at this time.

What form of endemic life will you use in Monster Hunter Rise? My favorite is the elemental beetles. Giving monsters a taste of their own elemental medicine is very satisfying. Monster Hunter Rise shall be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.