Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Good Cause

Monument Valley 2 gets a whole new chapter to help save trees

A great game and a great cause.
Oliver Haslam

Monument Valley 2 ScreensSource: ustwo games

What you need to know

  • Monument Valley 2 has a new The Lost Forest chapter for people to play.
  • The update is on collaboration with Plays4Forest with the aim of saving trees.

Hugely popular mind-bending game Monument Valley 2 has a new update in the App Store right now, with a whole new chapter added. Gamers can play The Lost Forest, an update that's in collaboration with Play4Forest.

The whole update is part of a larger Playing For The Planet Green Game Jam that everyone hopes will raise awareness of the importance of trees. Here's how Play4Forests — part of the UN — describes itself.

Our forests, one of our best allies in fighting the climate emergency are facing mounting threats. Your voice can help secure a better future for forests and humans. As the UN, it is our mission to forge change for a sustainable future, but only with your help we can make the international community truly act.

The new update is free for everyone who already has the game, while everyone else can get in on the action for $1.99 in the App Store right now.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

If you want to upgrade your mobile gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not be all that much use playing Monument Valley, admittedly, but you'd be amazed how many games in the App Store and Apple Arcade make great use of controllers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and of course, Apple TV.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.