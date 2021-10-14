Monument Valley 2 gets a whole new chapter to help save trees

Hugely popular mind-bending game Monument Valley 2 has a new update in the App Store right now, with a whole new chapter added. Gamers can play The Lost Forest, an update that's in collaboration with Play4Forest.

The whole update is part of a larger Playing For The Planet Green Game Jam that everyone hopes will raise awareness of the importance of trees. Here's how Play4Forests — part of the UN — describes itself.

Our forests, one of our best allies in fighting the climate emergency are facing mounting threats. Your voice can help secure a better future for forests and humans. As the UN, it is our mission to forge change for a sustainable future, but only with your help we can make the international community truly act.

Our brand new chapter for Monument Valley 2 is OUT NOW! The Lost Forest is a special chapter we have created to help protect trees, as our contribution to the Playing For The Planet Green Game Jam!#monumentvalley2 #PlayingForThePlanet #GreenGameJam pic.twitter.com/CjqYvrZqUT — ustwo games (@ustwogames) October 14, 2021

The new update is free for everyone who already has the game, while everyone else can get in on the action for $1.99 in the App Store right now.

If you want to upgrade your mobile gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It might not be all that much use playing Monument Valley, admittedly, but you'd be amazed how many games in the App Store and Apple Arcade make great use of controllers on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and of course, Apple TV.