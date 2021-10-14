Monument Valley 2 gets a whole new chapter to help save trees

What you need to know
- Monument Valley 2 has a new The Lost Forest chapter for people to play.
- The update is on collaboration with Plays4Forest with the aim of saving trees.
Hugely popular mind-bending game Monument Valley 2 has a new update in the App Store right now, with a whole new chapter added. Gamers can play The Lost Forest, an update that's in collaboration with Play4Forest.
The whole update is part of a larger Playing For The Planet Green Game Jam that everyone hopes will raise awareness of the importance of trees. Here's how Play4Forests — part of the UN — describes itself.
Our forests, one of our best allies in fighting the climate emergency are facing mounting threats. Your voice can help secure a better future for forests and humans. As the UN, it is our mission to forge change for a sustainable future, but only with your help we can make the international community truly act.
The new update is free for everyone who already has the game, while everyone else can get in on the action for $1.99 in the App Store right now.
