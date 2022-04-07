Moonshot - A Journey Home slingshots into Apple Arcade on April 22

What you need to know
- Moonshot — A Journey Home is coming to Apple Arcade on April 22.
- Gamers will be able to play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- An Apple Arcade subscription will be needed to download the game.
Apple Arcade subscribers are getting a new slingshot game on April 22 when Moonshot — A Journey Home lands on the App Store. Gamers will be able to play the new game on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV hardware.
Just like all Apple Arcade games, Moonshot will not have a single ad or in-app purchase to get in the way of the fun. You will need to be an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscriber to play, of course, but assuming that's all squared away there appears to be plenty to look forward to here.
Moonshot is similar to other games that have you flinging objects from a starting point to an end point. You'll use a simple drag and release mechanic to launch the Moon Pi character beyond planets' gravitational fields while avoiding things like black holes and aliens. It all sounds rather fun and with more than 120 levels and seven unique worlds, it's fair to say we can expect the game to offer some longevity as well.
Moonshot is a physics-based puzzle game where you play as Moon Pi, a young moon separated from Mother Earth. Using slingshot mechanics and navigational puzzles, help Moon Pi trek across the mysterious universe to finally get back home.
If Moonshot sounds like something you'd enjoy be sure to pre-register for the download now. You can do that via the App Store today and the game will be ready for you to play come April 22.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. A game controller really is a must if you're planning on playing on an Apple TV.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
