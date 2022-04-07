Moonshot - A Journey Home slingshots into Apple Arcade on April 22

Apple Arcade subscribers are getting a new slingshot game on April 22 when Moonshot — A Journey Home lands on the App Store. Gamers will be able to play the new game on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV hardware.

Just like all Apple Arcade games, Moonshot will not have a single ad or in-app purchase to get in the way of the fun. You will need to be an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscriber to play, of course, but assuming that's all squared away there appears to be plenty to look forward to here.

Moonshot is similar to other games that have you flinging objects from a starting point to an end point. You'll use a simple drag and release mechanic to launch the Moon Pi character beyond planets' gravitational fields while avoiding things like black holes and aliens. It all sounds rather fun and with more than 120 levels and seven unique worlds, it's fair to say we can expect the game to offer some longevity as well.