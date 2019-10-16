What you need to know
- It's Game Freak's 30th Anniversary.
- To celebrate, Game Freak says it will reveal the latest information about Pokémon Sword and Shield via a live stream.
- The live stream starts Wednesday, October 16 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.
It's strange to think that Game Freak is turning 30. The company's first Pokémon games released back in 1996 and Pokémon quickly became a household name after that. Now the company has released seven generations of Pokémon games, and is getting ready to release Gen 8 with Pokémon Sword and Shield. As we draw closer and closer to the November 15th release date for these new games more information is slowly leaking out.
Earlier this month, the gaming company showed off Galarian Ponyta a new version of an existing Pokémon that will be exclusive to Pokémon Shield. Now, in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary, we get to watch a live stream from Japan that will be translated into English. We're not sure what will be revealed during this stream, but we do know that it starts Wednesday, October 16 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.
Are you waiting for the latest information about #PokemonSwordShield by @Pokemon_cojp ?— ゲームフリーク公式 (@GAMEFREAK_info) October 15, 2019
Someone may talk about it in GAME FREAK's 30th Anniversary Streaming at 23:00 16th Oct(JST).
Click here to watch!https://t.co/jlOafRES8x#GAMEFREAK #Pokemon
If you click on the live stream link, you'll find three hashtags listed just below the streaming window. They are #LittleTownHero #GIGAWRECKERALT #PokemonSwordShield. It's possible these mentions are simply here to bolster Game Freak's upcoming games. Or, it might indicate that we'll be learning about Little Town Hero and Giga Wrecker alt in addition to Pokémon Sword and Shield during this live stream.
It wouldn't be too surprising for Game Freak to talk about the first game since Little Town Hero releases today. We aren't certain. At any rate, we'll watch the live stream and report on it as soon as possible. Check back at iMore for more Pokémon Sword and Shield news.
