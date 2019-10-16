It's strange to think that Game Freak is turning 30. The company's first Pokémon games released back in 1996 and Pokémon quickly became a household name after that. Now the company has released seven generations of Pokémon games, and is getting ready to release Gen 8 with Pokémon Sword and Shield. As we draw closer and closer to the November 15th release date for these new games more information is slowly leaking out.

Earlier this month, the gaming company showed off Galarian Ponyta a new version of an existing Pokémon that will be exclusive to Pokémon Shield. Now, in order to celebrate the 30th anniversary, we get to watch a live stream from Japan that will be translated into English. We're not sure what will be revealed during this stream, but we do know that it starts Wednesday, October 16 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.