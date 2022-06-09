A second and more reliable source has backed up reports from earlier this week claiming a new 14-inch iPad Pro is on the way.

DSCC's Ross Young took to Twitter stating:

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.

The news follows a leak earlier this week, from Wednesday:

The report claims Apple is working on a new 14-inch M2 iPad Pro with 512GB of base storage and 16GB of RAM. It also says Apple will replace the current M1 iPad Pro (2021) with a new M2 version for its existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch form factors, with thinner bezels also coming to the latter.

The first leak further indicated that Apple is planning to add its new M2 Apple silicon chip to iPad, and that it will refresh the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models too.

The first rumor came from a source that has proven reliable in the past but has a more limited track record. Conversely, Ross Young ranks at the very top of Apple sources in 2022 in terms of accuracy, accurately leaking details about the MacBook Pro (2021), iPad mini 6, and the iPhone SE as well as the iPhone 13.

Young says the new iPad Pro 14-inch will have a ProMotion 120Hz display and mini-LED, just like the current M1 iPad Pro (2021). If Apple is indeed planning to unveil a new larger tablet it could be one of the best iPad upgrades we've ever seen.

It will also be complemented by iPadOS 16, unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2022 this week with big improvements to multitasking and window management with a new stage manager feature.