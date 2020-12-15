A report from Nikkei Asia has reiterated that Apple will announce a new Apple TV next year.

From a report regarding iPhone shipments next year:

Apple is also preparing an aggressive production schedule for its high-end computers, including the MacBook Pro and iMac Pro, for 2021, two other people familiar with the matter said. The company is in the midst of replacing Intel central processors in its computer lineups with self-designed CPUs built using technology from British chip designer Arm. Apple already introduced three MacBook models powered by its M1 central processor in late 2020 and announced it will take about two years to fully transition to CPUs designed in-house. The U.S. tech giant is also working on a new Apple TV, a home entertainment device for video-on-demand services, for next year, one of the people said.

Whilst some had speculated that Apple might have released a new TV as its 'winter surprise' earlier this month, reports from a couple of prominent Apple leakers confirmed otherwise.

Both Jon Prosser and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, as well as Twitter leaker 'l0vetodream' have stated that a new Apple TV is delayed until 2021. From previous reports:

While rumors of a new Apple TV featuring the A12X processor seems to gain steam over the last few weeks, multiple reliable leakers like the mysterious L0vetodream and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman have poured cold water on that idea today, saying that the new device is delayed until next year.

We don't know a huge amount about the new TV, however in May Jon Prosser stated it was a 4K device with an A12X processor, 64GB, and 128GB storage options, and the codename 'Neptune'. Further details about other new features or a design change are non-existent at this stage.