What you need to know
- Morgan Stanley predicts Apple TV+ to be a $9 billion business by 2025.
- They also have adjusted its target price of Apple's stock to $289.
- The company continues to be their "top pick into 2020".
Apple's services business is set to grow by 20% next year according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty. Reported by CNBC, she released a note on Wednesday that detailed the firm's position on Apple's stock price and its prediction for the success of Apple TV+.
Huberty believes that even with growing competition in the streaming market, that Apple TV+ will grow into a $9 billion business by 2025:
"With an attractive price point at $4.99/month, and wide initial distribution to the Apple installed base via the bundled free year offer, we estimate Apple TV+ can become a $9B revenue business with 136M paid subscribers by FY25, assuming just 1 in every 10 Apple user pays for the Service by FY25."
Morgan Stanley has also raised its target price for Apple stock from $247 to $289, a 17% increase supported by its outlook for Apple TV+ as well as its prediction that many people will upgrade to the 2020 iPhones.
"With a growing list of catalysts, including accelerating Services growth and multiple expansion ahead of the 5G iPhone launch, and an attractive 8% total dividend + buyback yield, we continue to view Apple as our top pick into 2020."
Apple TV+ launches on November 1st for $4.99 per month for up to 6 people for those who use Family Sharing. Apple is also running a limited-time promotion to get a free year of service if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.
Google Chrome now supports iOS 13's Dark Mode alongside other improvements
The iOS 13 updates keep coming and while Google Chrome might not have been the first, it certainly won't be the last. We're looking at you, Google Docs.
Apple (probably) isn’t holding an October event after all
We've endured weeks of rumors telling us to expect an October Apple media event to announce anything from new AirPods to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. But with time slipping away it doesn't like like it's going to happen.
Apple's Entrepreneur Camp finishes its first year with great success
Apple has announced the completion of its final Apple Entrepreneur Camp session of 2019, which hosted 42 women-led companies across 13 different countries with 100 participants. And it's not over.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to horrifying
One of the best ways to get into the Autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.