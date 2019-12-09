The Golden Globes are always a big deal in Hollywood and this year is Apple's big chance to announce the arrival of Apple TV+ with a bang. And "The Morning Show" might just be about to do that after it picked up multiple nominations across a couple of categories.

The biggest of those is as the best TV series drama that could see the show become a household name. Both of the show's biggest stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon, are also both up for best actress nominations.

The Golden Globes ceremony will be held on January 5 2020 so we – and Apple – don't have to wait too long to find out whether there's a win here or not. Given the competition is made up of Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve and Succession, that's not going to be easy to attain.

This follows the news that Billy Crudup has also been nominated for a Critics Choice award.

It's been something of a topsy turvy couple of months for "The Morning Show" following the launch of Apple TV+. Initially it was panned by critics but some of them have started to change their tune. Importantly, viewers seem to have been more kind to the show although it's debatable whether it's hit the highs we might have expected given the cast and the promotion Apple gave it prior to the Apple TV switch-on.

