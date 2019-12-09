What you need to know
- "The Morning Show" has been nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards.
- One of those awards is for best series drama.
- It's up against some big names, though.
The Golden Globes are always a big deal in Hollywood and this year is Apple's big chance to announce the arrival of Apple TV+ with a bang. And "The Morning Show" might just be about to do that after it picked up multiple nominations across a couple of categories.
The biggest of those is as the best TV series drama that could see the show become a household name. Both of the show's biggest stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon, are also both up for best actress nominations.
The Golden Globes ceremony will be held on January 5 2020 so we – and Apple – don't have to wait too long to find out whether there's a win here or not. Given the competition is made up of Big Little Lies, The Crown, Killing Eve and Succession, that's not going to be easy to attain.
This follows the news that Billy Crudup has also been nominated for a Critics Choice award.
It's been something of a topsy turvy couple of months for "The Morning Show" following the launch of Apple TV+. Initially it was panned by critics but some of them have started to change their tune. Importantly, viewers seem to have been more kind to the show although it's debatable whether it's hit the highs we might have expected given the cast and the promotion Apple gave it prior to the Apple TV switch-on.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple CEO Tim Cook's pressing the flesh in Japan
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan, and he's taking to Twitter to share his time there as me meets developers and Apple Store teams.
Is 64GB in an iPhone enough? I think so, and I'll tell you why
Apple has been accused of scrimping on storage by continuing to sell a 64GB version of its flagship iPhones. But 64GB is plenty for me, and here's why I think it might be plenty for you, too.
You can now buy a cellular Apple Watch in New Zealand
The Apple Watch Cellular is now available to buy in New Zealand from the Apple website.
Trick out your Versa 2 with these cool products
Get even more out of your Fitbit Versa 2 with some of these awesome accessories.