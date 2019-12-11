What you need to know
- "The Morning Show" has been nominated for awards.
- Nominations include outstanding male and outstanding female actors.
- There are three nominations in total.
Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show" has been nominated for more awards, this time three Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The show has been on a roll lately and can now add nominations for outstanding male actor and outstanding female actor to its roster. Those nominations go to Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston.
These nominations join recent Golden Globe Award nominations, one of which has the show duking it out to be named the best drama series. Aniston and co-star Reese Witherspoon have also received nominations in those awards.
After initial reviews panned the series, "The Morning Show" has since proven popular among viewers. We'll find out whether it'll be deemed worthy of any Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19, 2020. That comes two weeks after the Golden Globes are held on January 5.
"The Morning Show" was a launch show for Apple TV+, Apple's streaming video service that went live on November 1. The show was also one of the flagship titles which saw plenty of press and promotion – perhaps moreso than any other Apple TV+ show.
