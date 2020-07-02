Apple TV+ spent a lot of time promoting "The Morning Show" as its number one prospect and it's easy to see why with names like Reese Witherspoon, Jenifer Aniston, and Mark Duplass. The latter has been speaking with Variety about filming, in particular his nerves.

According to the report, Duplass found himself nervous about working with Witherspoon and that wasn't helped by the fact their first scene together involved him being screamed at.

The first scene he shot with the Witherspoon is one in which she's screaming at him in an office hallway. "I was nervous because I hadn't spent a lot of time with her personally yet," Duplass, 43, says on Wednesday's episode of the Variety and iHeart podcast "The Big Ticket." "We have a lot of mutual friends, and I knew Jen Aniston and Steve Carell a little bit before this, but I knew Reese the least.

The pair were able to work their way through everything though, with their relationship kicking off once the creative juices got flowing. But not until after the first few takes were less than ideal.

The first few takes came off "stilted," Duplass said. "So I just asked her. I was like, 'Should we just do one where we're just on?' Then as soon as we did that, it broke it right open. I was like, 'Oh, there it is. Here we are.' She started throwing out all that stuff about, 'Charlie, Chip, whatever the f–king flavor your ice, your name.' It got all loose, and it really started working."

With "The Morning Show" already filming its second season when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Duplass says that he doesn't know when filming will re-start.

"I have no idea when I'm going to go back to production," Duplass said. "I am specifically not asking anyone over there because I know all they're getting all day long is, 'When are we going back?" And they're in no way equipped to answer that question, and I don't want to put any more stress on them. So I'm just kind of just trying to do my part. If our whole part in this pandemic is stay home and do nothing, I'm also trying to do that same thing by not bothering them."

You can get ready for that second season by checking out the first, available right now on Apple TV+.