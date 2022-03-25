Kirby and the Forgotten Land allows players to scan any amiibo to receive in-game rewards. However, the ones that depict Kirby and other HAL Laboratory characters give out better rewards than the others. You can't scan more than five amiibo in a row, but you can scan an amiibo multiple times in a day if you clear a stage before rescanning. So which Kirby and the Forgotten Land amiibo are the best to get anyway? We'll run through what they do and which ones you should get.
- Best overall: Kirby (Kirby Line)
- Laid back dude: Kirby (Super Smash Bros.)
- Kirby's rival: Meta Knight (Kirby Line)
- Best action pose: Meta Knight (Super Smash Bros.)
- The antihero: King Dedede (Super Smash Bros.)
- In Kirby's way: King Dedede (Kirby Line)
- Funny looking Goomba: Waddle Dee (Kirby Line)
- The misfit: Qbby (BoxBoy!)
Note: Prices for these amiibo fluctuate often, so we've displayed the prices as they were when writing this article.
Best overall: Kirby amiibo - Kirby Line
You can scan just about any amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and you'll get something out of it. But if you want to get the best rewards, you should scan the Kirby amiibo from the Kirby Line. This cute collectible depicts Kirby flying around on a star, just like he does at the beginning of the game. It's been reprinted and is easier to find in stock than many of the other figures on this list, which is one reason why it's our best pick.
Scanning it unlocks a few Star Coins along with a Life up power-up so he can last longer out in the field. To scan, open the menu by pressing the + button and then select the amiibo button. Now hover the figurine over the right joystick if you're using Joy-Cons or over the Nintendo logo if you're using the Pro Controller. Remember that many third-party Switch controllers do not offer amiibo scanning.
Pros:
- Life-up and Star Coin rewards
- Easier to find than many others
- Adorable design
Cons:
- Price fluctuates a lot
Kirby amiibo - Super Smash Bros. Line
This figure depicts Kirby laying back and relaxing on a grey base, almost like he's chilling after a long day. Scanning the Kirby amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. line gives you the same rewards as the Kirby Line figure: Star Coins and a life-up power-up. If you only want one Kirby collectible, you need to decide which Kirby one you like most.
However, this figure doesn't seem to have been given a reprinting like the Kirby Line amiibo has, so it will be more likely than not to cost more to acquire it from a third-party seller.
Pros:
- Life-up and Star Coins reward
- Part of the Smash Bros. lineup
Cons:
- Nothing unique from the other Kirby amiibo
- Will probably cost more than other Kirby
Meta Knight amiibo - Kirby Line
Kirby and Meta Knight have had a complicated history through the years. This masked character used to be a bad guy but has become more like Kirby's rival who challenges the pink puffball to perform better and take on practical tasks. Scanning the Kirby line version rewards players with Star Coins and a Speed boost power-up to make Kirby faster. It can help you gain an advantage over enemies.
This figure has been reprinted and is easier to find in stock at a reasonable price than some of the others. However, whenever stock gets low, the price shoots back up again. So if you're patient, you might find it selling for under $15.
Pros:
- Star Coins and Speed boost reward
- Awesome design
Cons:
- Price fluctuates a lot right now
Meta Knight amiibo - Super Smash Bros. Line
If you're only going to get one Meta Knight amiibo, you'll want to compare the two and figure out which one you like the look of most. They offer the same rewards of Star Coins and a speed power-up to increase Kirby's pace. In my personal opinion, I think the Super Smash Bros. version of Meta Knight looks a whole lot cooler since he's actually flying with that sword extended. Just note that this figure isn't as easy to find as the Kirby line one, so you might need to spend more to acquire it.
Pros:
- Speed power-up and Star Coin rewards
- Cooler pose than other Meta Knight
Cons:
- More expensive than other Meta Knight
King Dedede amiibo - Super Smash Bros. Line
Like Kirby and Meta Knight, King Dedede has two different amiibo that give the same rewards. Scanning him in Kirby and the Forgotten Land nets players Star Coins and an attack boost power up so Kirby can hit harder and finish enemies faster. However, in my opinion, the Super Smash Bros. version is the far superior one.
It has more details and textures on his clothes and hammer that make him stand out compared to the cartoony look of the Kirby line King Dedede. Plus, there's something about the face and placement of the eyes that I prefer with this figure. If that wasn't enough, this one also seems to have gotten reprints at Best Buy and is easier to find selling for under $15 when it's in stock.
Pros:
- Attack boost and Star Coin rewards
- Costs less than other King Dedede
Cons:
- Prices fluctuate a lot right now
King Dedede amiibo - Kirby Line
As I previously mentioned, this King Dedede amiibo from the Kirby line gives players an attack boost and Star Coins to make Kirby more powerful when scanned. If you're out to collect all of the amiibo, this colorful bad guy is definitely a good one to have, but I think the Smash Bros. version looks better overall. Additionally, finding this figure in stock is harder, so you'll most likely have to pay more for it from a third-party seller.
Pros:
- Attack boost and Star Coin rewards
- Vibrant colors
Cons:
- Costs more than other King Dedede
Waddle Dee amiibo - Kirby Line
He might look like a cutesy Goomba without a mouth, but this is a Waddle Dee from the Kirby series. The Waddle Dees are a huge part of Kirby, and the Forgotten Land since our floating hero is out to save them from the Beast Pack. Bandana Waddle Dee is also controlled by Player 2 in co-op mode. So if you're playing with a buddy, it can be nice to have this figure.
When scanned, players acquire the usual Star Coins and a health potion. It's honestly one of the weaker rewards from the Kirby amiibo, but it's still better than non-Kirby amiibo rewards.
Pros:
- Costs less than many other amiibo
- Health potion and Star Coins reward
Cons:
- One of the weakest rewards from the core amiibo
Qbby - BoxBoy!
Though not a Kirby character, Qbby from BoxBoy! was created by the same developer, HAL Laboratory, so his amiibo also unlocks special rewards like Star Coins and fruit to heal with. However, the biggest problem with trying to collect this figure is that it's one of the rarest and most expensive amiibo out there. That's because it was never released outside of Japan, so there aren't as many available. So you'll need to spend hundreds of dollars to get one, which is likely not something most people will want to do.
Pros:
- Unlocks Star Coins and health items
- A great collector's item
Cons:
- Extremely expensive
- Not actually a Kirby character
Spice up your gaming experience
If you're only going to get one of these amiibo for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, I highly recommend you make it the Kirby figurine from the Kirby Line. The little pink guy looks adorable on his star, not to mention this is basically how the game starts with Kirby zipping around. Then, scan it to get some of the game's best rewards.
If you're looking for another amiibo to accompany the star, you should consider the Meta Knight figurine from the Kirby Line. He looks fantastic waving that sword about and scanning him will give you helpful rewards. Lastly, the King Dedede from the Super Smash Bros. line is the perfect amiibo to round out your collection. Scan him to earn money and useful items for Kirby's quest.
