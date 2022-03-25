Kirby and the Forgotten Land allows players to scan any amiibo to receive in-game rewards. However, the ones that depict Kirby and other HAL Laboratory characters give out better rewards than the others. You can't scan more than five amiibo in a row, but you can scan an amiibo multiple times in a day if you clear a stage before rescanning. So which Kirby and the Forgotten Land amiibo are the best to get anyway? We'll run through what they do and which ones you should get.

You can scan just about any amiibo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and you'll get something out of it. But if you want to get the best rewards, you should scan the Kirby amiibo from the Kirby Line. This cute collectible depicts Kirby flying around on a star, just like he does at the beginning of the game. It's been reprinted and is easier to find in stock than many of the other figures on this list, which is one reason why it's our best pick. Scanning it unlocks a few Star Coins along with a Life up power-up so he can last longer out in the field. To scan, open the menu by pressing the + button and then select the amiibo button. Now hover the figurine over the right joystick if you're using Joy-Cons or over the Nintendo logo if you're using the Pro Controller. Remember that many third-party Switch controllers do not offer amiibo scanning. Pros: Life-up and Star Coin rewards

Easier to find than many others

Adorable design Cons: Price fluctuates a lot

Best overall Kirby (Kirby Line) The star of the game Kirby couldn't look happier as he flies about on his little star. This adorable amiibo can help you gain some nice items when scanned. $28 at Amazon

$13 at Best Buy

Kirby amiibo - Super Smash Bros. Line

This figure depicts Kirby laying back and relaxing on a grey base, almost like he's chilling after a long day. Scanning the Kirby amiibo from the Super Smash Bros. line gives you the same rewards as the Kirby Line figure: Star Coins and a life-up power-up. If you only want one Kirby collectible, you need to decide which Kirby one you like most. However, this figure doesn't seem to have been given a reprinting like the Kirby Line amiibo has, so it will be more likely than not to cost more to acquire it from a third-party seller. Pros: Life-up and Star Coins reward

Part of the Smash Bros. lineup Cons: Nothing unique from the other Kirby amiibo

Will probably cost more than other Kirby

Laid back dude Kirby (Super Smash Bros.) Resting from the fight Kirby amiibo is probably the most laid-back figure from the Smash Bros line. Scan it to unlock cool items. $23 at Amazon

Meta Knight amiibo - Kirby Line

Kirby and Meta Knight have had a complicated history through the years. This masked character used to be a bad guy but has become more like Kirby's rival who challenges the pink puffball to perform better and take on practical tasks. Scanning the Kirby line version rewards players with Star Coins and a Speed boost power-up to make Kirby faster. It can help you gain an advantage over enemies. This figure has been reprinted and is easier to find in stock at a reasonable price than some of the others. However, whenever stock gets low, the price shoots back up again. So if you're patient, you might find it selling for under $15. Pros: Star Coins and Speed boost reward

Awesome design Cons: Price fluctuates a lot right now

Kirby's rival Meta Knight (Kirby Line) Keeping Kirby strong Meta Knight was initially a bad guy but has since morphed into the role of Kirby's rival. He challenges Kirby to fulfill good deeds and assists the pink puffball at times. $27 at Amazon

$13 at Best Buy

Meta Knight amiibo - Super Smash Bros. Line

If you're only going to get one Meta Knight amiibo, you'll want to compare the two and figure out which one you like the look of most. They offer the same rewards of Star Coins and a speed power-up to increase Kirby's pace. In my personal opinion, I think the Super Smash Bros. version of Meta Knight looks a whole lot cooler since he's actually flying with that sword extended. Just note that this figure isn't as easy to find as the Kirby line one, so you might need to spend more to acquire it. Pros: Speed power-up and Star Coin rewards

Cooler pose than other Meta Knight Cons: More expensive than other Meta Knight

Best action pose Meta Knight (Super Smash Bros.) He's a coming Meta Knight and Kirby have an interesting rivalry that helps the two perform better. Use this amiibo to get helpful in-game rewards. $25 at Amazon

King Dedede amiibo - Super Smash Bros. Line

Like Kirby and Meta Knight, King Dedede has two different amiibo that give the same rewards. Scanning him in Kirby and the Forgotten Land nets players Star Coins and an attack boost power up so Kirby can hit harder and finish enemies faster. However, in my opinion, the Super Smash Bros. version is the far superior one. It has more details and textures on his clothes and hammer that make him stand out compared to the cartoony look of the Kirby line King Dedede. Plus, there's something about the face and placement of the eyes that I prefer with this figure. If that wasn't enough, this one also seems to have gotten reprints at Best Buy and is easier to find selling for under $15 when it's in stock. Pros: Attack boost and Star Coin rewards

Costs less than other King Dedede Cons: Prices fluctuate a lot right now

The antihero King Dedede (Super Smash Bros.) Don't be fooled Though this penguin might look cute, he's actually Kirby's recurring antagonist. Scan him to earn some fabulous goodies in-game. $26 at Amazon

$13 at Best Buy

King Dedede amiibo - Kirby Line

As I previously mentioned, this King Dedede amiibo from the Kirby line gives players an attack boost and Star Coins to make Kirby more powerful when scanned. If you're out to collect all of the amiibo, this colorful bad guy is definitely a good one to have, but I think the Smash Bros. version looks better overall. Additionally, finding this figure in stock is harder, so you'll most likely have to pay more for it from a third-party seller. Pros: Attack boost and Star Coin rewards

Vibrant colors Cons: Costs more than other King Dedede

In Kirby's way King Dedede (Kirby Line) Can touch this King Dedede is usually out to put a stop to Kirby's plans. Here he holds up his hands, showing his intention to get in the pink puffball's way. $25 at Amazon

Waddle Dee amiibo - Kirby Line

He might look like a cutesy Goomba without a mouth, but this is a Waddle Dee from the Kirby series. The Waddle Dees are a huge part of Kirby, and the Forgotten Land since our floating hero is out to save them from the Beast Pack. Bandana Waddle Dee is also controlled by Player 2 in co-op mode. So if you're playing with a buddy, it can be nice to have this figure. When scanned, players acquire the usual Star Coins and a health potion. It's honestly one of the weaker rewards from the Kirby amiibo, but it's still better than non-Kirby amiibo rewards. Pros: Costs less than many other amiibo

Health potion and Star Coins reward Cons: One of the weakest rewards from the core amiibo

Funny looking Goomba Waddle Dee (Kirby Line) Save the Waddle Dees! This sometimes friend and foe has been in the Kirby games since 1992. Scan him to get some special rewards in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. $16 at Amazon

Qbby - BoxBoy!

Though not a Kirby character, Qbby from BoxBoy! was created by the same developer, HAL Laboratory, so his amiibo also unlocks special rewards like Star Coins and fruit to heal with. However, the biggest problem with trying to collect this figure is that it's one of the rarest and most expensive amiibo out there. That's because it was never released outside of Japan, so there aren't as many available. So you'll need to spend hundreds of dollars to get one, which is likely not something most people will want to do. Pros: Unlocks Star Coins and health items

A great collector's item Cons: Extremely expensive

Not actually a Kirby character

The misfit Qbby (BoxBoy!) HAL Laboratory character Qbby is not a Kirby character, but the same developers made him, so his amiibo can unlock special items in Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well. Check on eBay