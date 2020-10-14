If you're driving your car, you shouldn't have your hands on your iPhone. After all, that's breaking the law in most states. That's why you should always have a car mount installed. And let's not forget charging up your phone too — after all, if you're using it for turn-by-turn directions, then that's eating up the battery! That's why you should grab the iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Mmount, which is on sale for Prime Day.

This car mount goes into your air vent, so it's easy to install. Insert the metal plate into your iPhone's case so it can magnetically attach to the mount, and watch it charge up wirelessly!

Having a car mount is a necessity for everyone's car. Not only does a car mount keep your phone out of your hands, but they give you a great viewing angle for your device when you need to check turn-by-turn directions. And iOttie makes some of the best car mounts on the market, like the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 that I reviewed.

With the iTap 2, it includes a metal plate that you can slip into your iPhone case. This is necessary in order to get your iPhone to attach magnetically to the car mount, which slides over your car's air vent slots. Since it uses the power of magnets, you don't have to worry about any clamping arms or anything like that — just have your iPhone near the mount and the magnets should pull it in thanks to the metal plates. It has a strong and secure hold, so you don't need to worry about your iPhone falling down, as long as it is properly aligned and secured.

To top it off, if you plug in the car mount, it can act as a wireless charger for your device. So each time you have your phone mounted in the iTap 2, it will also be charging up. Considering how much battery can be drained with using Maps, you shouldn't need to worry about your iPhone running out of juice. The iTap 2 kit also includes a car charger to plug the mount into for power.

iOttie makes superior car mounts, and the iTap 2 is another excellent option to consider, especially if you want magnetic mounting and wireless charging. At this price, it's a must-have.