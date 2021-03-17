The Mous Limitless 3.0 is the third rendition of Mous's line of high-end protective cases, and it aims to compete with some of the best iPhone 12 Pro Max cases. Although the brand has been around for a few years now, this is my first hands-on experience with their products. I have to say, I am not at all disappointed. The Mous Limitless 3.0 Walnut Case is a gorgeous piece of craftsmanship, from its solid protective construction to the lovely walnut panel on the back. One thing is for sure when it comes to this line of cases from Mous; nothing is boring about them! Whether it's bullet-proof aramid fiber or natural wood details, each one is unique and interesting. As for the walnut case, I loved almost everything about it, but there was one little catch. I'll go into all of that later, but first, let's lay out the pros and cons. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Sustainable luxury Mous Limitless 3.0 Walnut Case: What I like

The Mous case arrived in a plain brown box; I wasn't sure what it was at first. But upon opening the unprepossessing package, I found a smart compartment inside that opened up to reveal the case and its accessories. The compartment is printed with an explanation of the plain brown packaging, "We're working towards reducing our impact on the planet." I'm totally down with that and applaud it. You don't need the slick plastic packaging to create a stellar product, as Mous has clearly shown with this case. Once I took out the case, I noticed the soft microfiber lining on the inside and the beautiful walnut backing right away. It's a fine-looking accessory, and it slipped right onto my iPhone 12 Pro Max like a glove. There is a certain attention detail here that is impossible to miss. The case comes with an extra SIM ejector tool that fits snugly into a fitted groove inside the case, alongside two grooves for extra SIM cards. This is a unique feature that I've never seen in any other case. This Limitless 3.0 Walnut Case has a refined, stylish look that can only be described as pure elegance. The simple lines and slim feel of the case make for an attractive design, but the walnut panel on the back really makes it stand out. The warm wood tones are beautiful as it is, but they are unexpected and striking on an iPhone case. The wood backing definitely sets the case apart and gives it an unusual and sophisticated look. This is my favorite thing about the case. I really love the way it looks, I don't think I've ever had a phone case that looked more stylish. Finally, the AutoAlign technology is pretty neat. I have the Limitless 3.0 wallet that goes with this line, and it snaps perfectly into place on the back of the case, just like the Apple Wallet works with MagSafe. The difference here is that the Limitless 3.0 Card Wallet is a lot more affordable than the Apple Leather Wallet, which is always a plus. And although the Limitless 3.0 Case does work with the MagSafe Charger, it does not work with other MagSafe accessories, so you'll want to buy Mous AutoAlign accessories if that's what you're into. Be gentle on the walnut Mous Limitless 3.0 Walnut Case: What I don't like

The Mous Limitless series is ultra-protective, as they have demonstrated on various videos dropping iPhones out of helicopters. Walnut wood, however, is not as tough as the TPU core that gives the case its protective qualities. Since I am notoriously rough on my iPhones, it didn't take me long to discover that the walnut backing is susceptible to small chips and scratches if mistreated. The iPhone itself will be super safe in this case, but the walnut panel won't take much of a beating before it starts to show some wear and tear. One easy misconception to make about this case is that AutoAlign is the same as MagSafe. That is not the case. AutoAlign implements small magnets that are built into the case and its accessories. These magnets will not impede wireless or MagSafe charging, but they are not the same as MagSafe. Apple accessories that use MagSafe may not work with Limitless 3.0 cases. The competition

There aren't too many wood cases out there to compare to the Mous Walnut Case. The only other one I saw that also offered some protection was the Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case. This one also has a nice refined look, and it supports MagSafe charging, but it's not as protective as the Mous. Overall these are two very similar cases, but Mous has a more trustworthy brand history and reliability. Mous Limitless 3.0 Walnut Case: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You enjoy the finer things in life. For anyone who loves a luxury look and high-quality products, this is a fine high-end case that looks refined and striking against any iPhone 12. You change SIM cards a lot. This is the only case I've seen with built-in slots for extra SIM cards and an extra SIM ejector tool with a dedicated slot right on the inside of the case. If you ever have to switch SIM cards on the fly, you'll be prepared! You're all about the accessories. With cool AutoAlign accessories like the Card Wallet and various mounts, you'll have no end of cool ways to use your iPhone with the Limitless 3.0 series. You appreciate sustainable practices. I was impressed with Mous's efforts to use sustainable packaging materials and processes. If all manufacturers made small changes like these, there would be a lot less plastic hitting the landfills. You should not buy this if ... You are extremely rough on your iPhone cases. While your iPhone will remain super safe in this case, the walnut panel will not hold up to heavy mistreatment without showing some chips and scratches. You'll want to be kind to this case to uphold its beautiful design. 4.5 out of 5 Here we have the perfect combination of form and function. Limitless 3.0 is where stylish design meets rugged protection, and it goes very well with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Pacific Blue colorway looks stunning against the walnut back panel, and the Limitless 3.0 doesn't add too much bulk or weight despite its high protection rating. You'll want to be gentle with that walnut backing because it does tend to chip or scratch under rough treatment. Other than that, I can't find a single disadvantage to the Mous Limitless 3.0 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It's a beautiful case made for a beautiful iPhone, and they look good together.