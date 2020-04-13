HelpstersSource: Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ show "Helpsters" has a new promo video.
  • It features The Mowgli's and includes plenty of singing.
  • The promo covers how "if and then" works.

Apple TV+ show "Helpsters" has a new promo video out on YouTube and, like all the others, it's going to have you grinning from ear to ear. And it features The Mowgli's, too.

The promo runs for more than two minutes and features a song all about how "if and then" work. They're just two words, as the song points out. But they're pretty great!

If there was ever a time to get down, then this is it. The Helpsters and The Mowgli's teach kids how to use "if" and "then" in this danceable tune. Watch Helpsters now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.

"Helpsters" is a kids' show from the makers of "Sesame Street" which is all you really need to know, right?

You'll need an Apple TV+ show to watch "Helpsters" and all of the other great content that's always being added to.

