Amazon Prime just gave everyone 100 million songs, but there's a catch

Amazon has today announced that it is adding more Amazon Music to its Amazon Prime benefits, bringing 100 million songs and podcasts at no additional cost.

The company is adding to its previous selection of 2 million songs, bringing its full music catalog to subscribers. However, these songs will only be available to listen to in shuffle mode, a bit like Spotify if you're not a subscriber.

"We’ve expanded our music benefit for Prime members to bring them 100 million songs in shuffle mode, the most ad-free top podcasts available, and features that make it easier to discover new content in the Amazon Music app—all at no additional cost to their membership," the company stated Tuesday.

Prime content

The 100 million songs will be available on shuffle add free. But don't worry, you can still choose music and podcasts based on your likes, choosing by artist, album, or playlist.

Ad-free podcasts are also being added, "including shows from CNN, NPR, ESPN, and The New York Times." The company is also backing new Amazon Exclusive podcasts.

To go with all this, there's a new Amazon Music app with a new Podcast Previews feature. The Amazon Music library also includes songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio if you upgrade to Amazon Music's Unlimited tier.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, this new benefit along with delivery perks and Prime Gaming is a great reason to sign up ahead of Black Friday, where there will be a swathe of deals across a range of great electronics.

Amazon Music might not be the best iPhone app for listening to songs, that title falls between Apple Music and Spotify, but users looking to save money this holiday season might well find this a happy to way to save a little extra monthly cash.