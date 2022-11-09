Amazon slashes the price of the best TV to its lowest ever ahead of Black Friday

Everyone knows Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy a new TV. The new models for the next year will be released soon, and companies are eager to slash prices to move products. The best part? Getting an incredible TV for an even more incredible price, like this fantastic deal on the LG C2 OLED.



This is the TV to get if you're looking to upgrade your home viewing experience. With stunning HDR performance, Dolby Atmos support, and low input lag for gaming, it will suit your needs for any type of entertainment you want to enjoy.



Right now, Amazon has lowered the price of LG OLED C2 (55-inch) down to $1,297 (opens in new tab) — the absolute lowest price it has ever gone.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED (55-inch) | $1,799 $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)



There's simply no better TV on the market for any application. Movies, TV, gaming — it does it all. Take advantage of this incredible deal to massively upgrade your home viewing experience.

OLED TVs have the most authentic black, making The LG C2 OLED one of the best TVs for watching HDR content. Movies will pop with vibrance and contrast to give you the punchy picture you usually can only experience in a cinema.



On top of its picture quality, the gaming capabilities of the LG C2 OLED are phenomenal. It doesn't matter what console you have; the four HDMI 2.1 ports are perfect for ensuring you can gaming in 4K at 120 FPS as much as you want. Plus, the LG C2 OLED has extremely low input lag, meaning you won't have to worry about lagging out during your online gaming matches.



It also supports Dolby Atmos, giving you the most decadent sound experience that any TV set can provide.

We've never seen the 55-inch LG C2 at this price before, and it's worth every penny for anyone who loves excellent picture quality. Plus, if you're looking for bigger (or smaller) sizes, those are all one sale now too. We think $1350(ish) for the 55-inch model hits the sweet spot for most living spaces. Not too big, not too small, and not too expensive for the quality you receive.