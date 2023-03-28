Apple confirms its classical music app is coming to Android

Apple has today released its Apple Music Classical app on iPhone, giving Apple Music subscribers unparalleled access to over 5 million tracks.

"With Apple Music Classical, Apple Music subscribers can easily find any recording in the world’s largest classical music catalog with fully optimized search; enjoy the highest audio quality available and experience many classical favorites in a whole new way with immersive Spatial Audio; browse expertly curated playlists, insightful composer biographies, and descriptions of thousands of works; and so much more," the company stated in a press release.

The new app is only available right now on iPhones, but Apple has confirmed that the service is coming to Android phones. In a press release today, the company revealed (opens in new tab)"Apple Music Classical for Android is coming soon."

Apple Music Classical is the world's biggest catalog of classical music. A separate app is required for the extensive library because one piece of music might have been recorded hundreds of times with different orchestras, conductors, and soloists.

Apple Music Classical

Another big feature touted is quality, with Apple pushing the same 24-bit/192 kHz Hi-Res Lossless audio, as well as Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Apple Music Classical is available now as a free download on the App Store, and you'll need an Apple Music subscription (not the voice-only sub) to enjoy it. It's not available in China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, or Turkey, and you need to be running iOS 15.4 or later.

Apple already offers its standard Apple Music app on Android, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times from Google Play.

Apple celebrated the launch with a new commercial starring Alice Sara Ott and Karina Canellakis performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No.1 recorded in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.