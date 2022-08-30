Apple confirms Trying season four is coming to Apple TV Plus

Apple has today announced that its hit Apple TV+ comedy series Trying has been renewed for a fourth season, just days ahead of the season three finale which is set to air on Friday.

Apple says that stars Esther Smith and Rafe Spall will both return for the new series, which is written and executive produced by Andy Wolton and made in partnership with BBC Studios.

Spoiler alert

Season three of Trying, which concludes Friday, follows couple Nikki and Jason having finally adopted two children, "which proves to be trickier than they initially thought." The story tells of Nikki and Jason's relationships with each other and their close friends being tested as they try to navigate parenthood. The season also includes Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, and Robyn Cara.

The complete first and second seasons of Trying are already available on Apple TV+, with season three set to conclude on Friday. Apple did not offer any further details about what might happen in season four or offer a timescale as to when we can expect it to debut.

Trying is another comedic success on the platform alongside the smash-hit Ted Lasso. Apple has continued to pour money into its slate of original content, garnering 265 awards and 1,149 nominations since its launch in 2019.

