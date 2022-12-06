Apple Music just reinvented karaoke for people who like to sing along at home

Apple has today announced Apple Music Sing, a new Apple Music feature that allows people to sing along to their favorite songs using an iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

The new feature, coming to all Apple Music subscribers later this month, will arrive just in time for the Christmas celebrations and could make for a great experience for all the family — assuming any of them can actually sing, that is.

Sounds ... good?

Karaoke features are nothing new of course, but Apple Music Sing promises to add something different including adjustable vocals, real-time lyrics, background vocals, and something called duet view that will show lyrics for multiple singers on opposite sides of the screen — no more accidentally singing your partner's lines!

Those adjustable vocals mean that music fans "now have control over a song’s vocal levels," Apple's press release (opens in new tab) says. "They can sing with the original artist vocals, take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog."

Alongside support for tens of millions "of the world's most singable songs," Apple Music will also get more than 50 dedicated companion playlists that feature "epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing."

You will of course need an Apple Music subscription in order to use all of this, with prices starting at $10.99 per month for an individual plan and going all the way to $16.99 per month for those taking advantage of the family plan.

Apple says that the new Apple Music Sing feature will be available on all compatible iPhones and iPads as well as the new Apple TV 4K for those who want to get the party started on a nice big screen — no doubt the best option for those singing along at parties. Note that the feature won't be available on older Apple TV 4K devices for reasons as yet unclear.