Bop to Apple Music for free with this special PS5 offer

If you own a PS5 and have been fixing to take Apple Music for a spin, now is the time to do it — Sony is offering you up to six months to do it for absolutely free.
Apple Music is available on a whole range of devices from iPhones to Macs to Apple Watches and yes, even the PS5. With more than 100 million songs and streaming being completely ad-free, Apple Music is a great way to both listen to the music that you love and find new music that you aren't already familiar with.
Unlike so many offers, this one isn't limited to new customers which means that those who haven't used Apple Music for a while can still get in on the action. Sony says that "qualified returning subscribers" will get five months free, however — down from the six months offered to those trying Apple Music for the first time.
Listen up!
Getting in on the new offer is pretty simple, so long as you already have a PS5 and an Apple ID. If you don't, you're going to want to get that all squared away first but we're going to assume that you're good to go from here on out.
Sony says that its special offer is available from right now and music fans will have until November 15, 2024, to take advantage of it. To do that, open the Apple Music app on your PS5 or download it if you don't already have it installed — you'll find it under "All apps" in the Media section of the PS5's software.
Once you have the Apple Music app open you just need to sign in with your Apple ID and the free trial will be applied automatically. It's that simple.
Keep in mind that your Apple Music subscription will continue after the trial at which point you'll start paying, so be sure to cancel if you don't want that to happen.
