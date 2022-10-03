There are now 100 million songs on Apple Music

Apple Music has crossed a major milestone.

Today, Apple announced that Apple Music, the company's music streaming service, has officially crossed one hundred million songs. That's a far cry from the original iPod which promised "1,000 songs in your pocket."

Twenty-one years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, we’ve gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music. It’s phenomenal growth by any metric. The entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command.

Apple Music Today is here

Unlike Spotify, which relies more heavily on algorithmic recommendations, Apple continues to push human curation on its music platform.

This isn’t just an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, but also a moment to look forward to the work we have left to do. At Apple Music, human curation has always been the core to everything we do, both in ways you can see, like our editorial playlists; and ways you can’t, like the human touch that drives our recommendation algorithms. Now more than ever, we know that investment in human curation will be key in making us the very best at connecting artists and audiences.

To drive home the importance of human curation, the company is launching Apple Music Today (opens in new tab), a new series "where we’ll be picking a new song every day and diving into its history, because we know that each of the 100 million songs in our catalog has its own story."

With such a huge expanse of songs, we know you need someone there to guide you through. Gone are the days of hitting shuffle on your library: Now it’s on us to help you discover new favorites and rediscover forgotten gems, whether it’s one of our expert radio hosts lighting your path, or a handcrafted playlist.

You can check out Apple Music Today on the Apple Music app.