Apple reveals September MLB lineup for TV Plus, four new territories

Apple has today confirmed its slate of September MLB games for Friday Night baseball, along with four new territories for streaming.

"Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced the September 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule," the company stated (opens in new tab). "Scheduled games continue to be available to watch for free, only on Apple TV+. Game assignments for “Friday Night Baseball” broadcasters will be announced on a weekly basis."

Apple also announced that MLB Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ is now available in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Take me out to the livestream

Apple's September slate of games is as follows:

Friday, September 2

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 9

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 16

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 23

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner along with analysts and players including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso. The company has struggled to gain traction with its MLB offering, with many of its showings drawing criticism, in particular, because of its poor announce teams. Friday Night Baseball is free for anyone with an Apple ID for the rest of the season and can be streamed on any Apple device that supports the Apple TV app including the Apple TV 4K.

Apple has also signed a huge exclusive streaming-only deal with MLS for the next 10 years, and rumors continue to swirl that the company has bid for the NFL's Sunday Ticket package. This week Apple is showing the Nationals at Phillies and Reds at Brewers games on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 5.