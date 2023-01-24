Apple scoops surprise TV Plus Oscar nomination for Brian Tyree Henry and Causeway

Apple has picked up a surprise TV Plus Oscar nomination, with Brian Tyree Henry in the running for best supporting actor for his role in Causeway, its feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Causeway, directed by Lila Neugebauer, is a drama starring the already-Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence as Lynsey, a military engineer to returns from tour on Afghanistan after suffering a terrible, debilitating brain injury caused by an IED explosion.

The story follows Lynsey as she learns to walk and remember things, and her return to New Orleans. She mees James Aucoin (Brian Tyree Henry) by chance after her truck breaks down, James offering her a ride home.

Dealing with his own past, "these two damaged souls' budding friendship forms the center and the heart of Neugebauer's debut feature — a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward."

Oscar surprise

The nomination is a surprise for Apple, which wasn't expected to receive any love at this year's nominations.

Apple received another nomination for The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse in the animated short film category.

The news is probably a bit of a bump back to reality after Apple's groundbreaking 2022 which saw CODA win an Academy Award for best picture, making Apple TV Plus the first streaming service to take that honor.

With an Oscar nomination in the bag, it sounds like Causeway is one of the best Apple TV Plus movies you probably haven't seen yet. Apple also scooped the best supporting actor last year, with CODA's Troy Kotsur becoming the first deaf male actor to win the award.