Apple TV+ prison drama with 98% Rotten Tomatoes rating hits streaming's top 10
By Stephen Warwick published
Apple's new show Black Bird is proving to be quite the hit.
Apple's brand new hit prison drama Black Bird has shot to number 5 in Reelgood's top 10 titles in streaming this week and has some rave reviews to go with it.
Figures shared with iMore this week indicate Black Bird was the number five show amongst Reelgood's 5 million users, behind The Gray Man, Better Call Saul, The Old Man, and Persuasion.
Not only is it topping the charts, but Black Bird also has a 98% average score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, and an average audience score of 94%.
Black Bird
Black Bird stars Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Greg Kinnear and the late Ray Liotta. It's a six-part psychological thriller based on a true crime memoir titled In with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene and Hillel Levin.
Inspired by true events, Egerton plays a high school football hero and son of a decorated policeman who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison.
However, he is given a "choice of a lifetime" and offered the chance to enter a maximum-security prison and befriend a dangerous serial killer to try and elicit a confession in order to have a chance at parole. From Apple: "But is this suspected killer telling the truth? Or is it just another tale from a serial liar? This dramatic and captivating story subverts the crime genre by enlisting the help of the very people put behind bars to solve its mysteries."
The show debuted on July 8, and the show's finale is due to air on August 5.
Apple continues to enjoy success and acclaim from its original TV shows including 52 Primetime Emmy nominations for its shows including Ted Lasso and Severance.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
