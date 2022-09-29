Apple announces the release date for season three of Mythic Quest

We finally have a release date for season three of Mythic Quest!

Today, in a tweet, Apple TV+ announced that the third season of the beloved comedy series Mythic Quest will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 11.

Season 3 of #MythicQuest premieres November 11 on Apple TV+

As previously reported, the third season of Mythic Quest will consist of ten episodes. Apple has also already released a teaser trailer for the third season. If you haven't seen that yet, you can check it out on YouTube below:

Breakups are hard. Working together is harder. A new season launches this Fall on Apple TV+.

What will season three be about?

The third season of the comedy series will continue to follow the stories of the employees of Mythic Quest as well as Ian and Poppy's newly formed studio GrimPop. Despite leaving, the group continues to find themselves crossing paths with, as expected, hilarious consequences.

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Season three of Mythic Quest will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 11. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.