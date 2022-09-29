Apple announces the release date for season three of Mythic Quest
We finally have a release date for season three.
We finally have a release date for season three of Mythic Quest!
Today, in a tweet, Apple TV+ announced that the third season of the beloved comedy series Mythic Quest will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, November 11.
Season 3 of #MythicQuest premieres November 11 on Apple TV+https://t.co/YGduamsR4r pic.twitter.com/lAGPmhOfJcSeptember 29, 2022
As previously reported, the third season of Mythic Quest will consist of ten episodes. Apple has also already released a teaser trailer for the third season. If you haven't seen that yet, you can check it out on YouTube below:
Breakups are hard. Working together is harder. A new season launches this Fall on Apple TV+.
What will season three be about?
The third season of the comedy series will continue to follow the stories of the employees of Mythic Quest as well as Ian and Poppy's newly formed studio GrimPop. Despite leaving, the group continues to find themselves crossing paths with, as expected, hilarious consequences.
In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.
Season three of Mythic Quest will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 11. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible when it does, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022 and our review of the latest generation of the Apple TV 4K.
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.