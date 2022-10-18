Apple just announced a new Apple TV 4K with a massive price drop

Apple has just unveiled the company's brand new Apple TV 4K, which it says is "more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever."

The new Apple TV features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+ along with Dolby Vision.

The new TV comes in either Wi-Fi with 64GB or Wi-Fi+ Ethernet at 128GB. Prices start at $129 and it can be ordered today with a release date of Friday, November 4.

A decent upgrade

Apple says the new TV's CPU is 50 percent faster than the old one and its GPU is 30 percent faster, making for a big upgrade when it comes to playing games and consuming content. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Digital 7.1 and 5.1.

The new Apple TV 4K is also great for use as a smart hub and has Thread networking support with the Ethernet version.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

The new Apple TV 4K comes with the same Siri remote as the previous model.