Apple just announced a new Apple TV 4K with a massive price drop
Surprise!
Apple has just unveiled the company's brand new Apple TV 4K, which it says is "more powerful, entertaining, and affordable than ever."
The new Apple TV features the A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+ along with Dolby Vision.
The new TV comes in either Wi-Fi with 64GB or Wi-Fi+ Ethernet at 128GB. Prices start at $129 and it can be ordered today with a release date of Friday, November 4.
A decent upgrade
Apple says the new TV's CPU is 50 percent faster than the old one and its GPU is 30 percent faster, making for a big upgrade when it comes to playing games and consuming content. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Digital 7.1 and 5.1.
The new Apple TV 4K is also great for use as a smart hub and has Thread networking support with the Ethernet version.
“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”
The new Apple TV 4K comes with the same Siri remote as the previous model.
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple.
