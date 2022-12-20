The Apple TV app is coming to Android, says rumor

Apple TV is already available for Android TVs, making it one of the many apps Apple makes available on the rival platform. It appears that Apple has plans for at least one more, with the Apple TV app headed to Android soon, extending its availability past Android's TV operating system.

A new rumor says that the Apple TV for Android app is currently under beta testing, and on track to be released soon. The rumor also says that the Apple Music app for Android is getting an update as well.

Apple TV set to get more accessible on Android devices

exclusiveApple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released. Oh Apple Music app for Android is also getting updated too.December 20, 2022 See more

This rumor comes from ShrimpApplePro, who has had a decent track record when it comes to Apple. The rumor doesn't come with a lot of detail, but it does give us a couple of important bits. First of all, Apple TV is getting an Android app. This will be different from the Apple TV app for Android TV, which already exists.

Apple TV for Android is in beta, the rumor notes, and will be released soon. Given that Apple has made the app available on Android TV, it makes sense that Apple is expanding accessibility to include other Android devices.

The other piece of information is that Apple Music app for Android is also getting an update. It's likely that Apple is doing this to bring it up to speed with the Apple TV Android app when it launches, just to streamline things a bit.

So, all in all, we can expect Apple's content experience on Android to get at least a bit better if this rumor holds true. Needless to say, you'll be able to enjoy the best Apple TV Plus shows on your Android phone when the app drops. There's no release timeline as such, but since the rumor claims the app is being beta-tested, we can expect it to be available in the coming months.