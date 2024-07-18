Apple TV+ has grabbed a whopping 72 Emmy nominations - here's all of them
Apple TV+ continues its ascent as the new HBO.
We're getting into Emmy season, so it is time to find out how Apple TV+ is doing. The answer is...pretty darn well.
In a press release, Apple announced that Apple TV+ has landed a record-breaking 72 Emmy nominations for this year's awards show across 16 of the company's TV shows and movies.
“It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Everyone at Apple is profoundly appreciative to the Television Academy, and we send our congratulations to all of the nominees.”
“We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honoring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “The artistry of these creative teams and casts has deeply resonated with global audiences, and we couldn’t be happier for all of the nominees.”
Here's the full list of Emmy nominations for Apple TV+
To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have now earned 2,262 award nominations and won those awards 499 times. So, what's contained in the latest 72 nominations for this year's Emmy awards? Here's the full list:
- Outstanding Drama Series
- The Morning Show
- Slow Horses
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Palm Royale
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Girls State
- Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Idris Elba - Hijack
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Jon Hamm - The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
- Jack Lowden - Slow Horses
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Greta Lee - The Morning Show
- Holland Taylor - The Morning Show
- Karen Pittman - The Morning Show
- Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Carol Burnett - Palm Royale
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry
- Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Mimi Leder for The Morning Show - The Overview Effect
- Saul Metzstein for Slow Horses - Strange Games
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Millicent Shelton for Lessons In Chemistry - Poirot
- Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Morgan Neville for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Amanda McBain and Jesse Moss for Girls State
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Will Smith for Slow Horses - Negotiating With Tigers
- Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
- Alan Connor, David Reilly and Christine Rose for The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy - Scotland: My Mother’s Country
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Zachary Galler for Lessons in Chemistry - Little Miss Hastings
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Laura Hudock, Laela Kilbourn, Daniel Carter, Erynn Patrick Lamont, Keri Oberly, Thorsten Thielow and Martina Radwan for Girls State
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Jimmy Lindsey for Physical - Like A Rocket
- Richard Rutkowski for Sugar - Starry Eyed
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Nelson Coates, Thomas Wilkins and Lauree Martell for The Morning Show - The Kármán Line
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- Jon Carlos, Mark Taylor, Amelia Brooke and Ellen Reede for Palm Royale - Maxine’s Like A Dellacorte
- Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
- Misty Buckley, Laura Woodroffe and Richard Olivieri for Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Hazel Baird, Rob Cawdery, Ben Jones and Phil Davies for Lessons in Chemistry
- Ronnie Koff, Rob Slychuk, Nader Husseini and Lexi Gunvaldson for Palm Royale
- Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks and Lance Slaton for Silo
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- Karen Muller Serreau, Catherine Boisgontier and Emmanuelle Pertus for The New Look - What A Day This Has Been
- Alix Friedberg, Carolyn Dessert, Leigh Bell, Lindsay Newton and Valerie Keiser for Palm Royale - Maxine Throws A Party
- Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Jen Kennedy and Kelli Hagen for Lessons in Chemistry - Little Miss Hastings
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson and Lona Vigi for The Morning Show - The Kármán Line
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Cyndra Dunn, Tiffany Bloom, Frida Aradottir and Jill Crosby for Palm Royale - Maxine Rolls The Dice
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Cindy Williams, Liz Villamarin, Angela Levin, Tracey Levy, Keiko Wedding and Amy Schmiederer for The Morning Show - Strict Scrutiny
- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Kenny Niederbaumer, Marie DelPrete, Simone Siegl and Marja Webster for Palm Royale - Pilot
- Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Brooke Lipton for Palm Royale - Routines: The Rhumba / Maxine's Entrance
- Jennifer Hamilton for Physical - Routines: Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class / Figure 8’s Commercial / Xanadu & Dreams
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Original Dramatic Score)
- Carlos Rafael Rivera for Lessons in Chemistry - Book Of Calvin
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Jeff Toyne for Palm Royale - Maxine Saves A Cat
- Atli Örvarsson for Silo - Freedom Day
- Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum for Slow Horses - Strange Games
- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Carlos Rafael Rivera for Lessons in Chemistry
- Blake Neely for Masters of the Air
- Jeff Toyne for Palm Royale
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- Zsófia Tálas for Slow Horses - Footprints
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Alan Lowe for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces - Then
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Jack Whittaker, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer, Luke Gibleon, Dave McMoyler, Michael Hertlein, Michele Perrone, Jim Brookshire, Bryan Parker, Zach Goheen, Paul B. Knox, Adam Kopald, Angela Claverie, Dylan Wilhoit and Jeff Wilhoit for Masters of the Air - Part Five
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
- Bob Edwards, Kim B. Christensen and Joel Raabe for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Michael Minkler, Duncan McRae, Tim Fraser, and Thor Fienberg for Masters of the Air - Part Five
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
- Pete Horner, Dennis Hamlin, Barry London and Emily Strong for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Victoria Thomas for The Morning Show
- Nina Gold for Slow Horses
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
- Chuck Crampton, Lincoln Abraham, Charlie Bryan, Mark Cruickshank, Paul Davis, Alex Dodd, Curtis Dunne, Guiseppe Ingrao, Lewis Mutongwizo, Andre Seraille, Jeremy Mackie, Joseph Hallgate, Jon Kassell and Simon Wood for Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas
- Outstanding Commercial
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.