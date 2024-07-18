Apple TV+ has grabbed a whopping 72 Emmy nominations - here's all of them

We're getting into Emmy season, so it is time to find out how Apple TV+ is doing. The answer is...pretty darn well.

In a press release, Apple announced that Apple TV+ has landed a record-breaking 72 Emmy nominations for this year's awards show across 16 of the company's TV shows and movies.

“It has been an immensely rewarding morning to witness so many talented artists recognized with Emmy nominations across such an extraordinary number of categories,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “Everyone at Apple is profoundly appreciative to the Television Academy, and we send our congratulations to all of the nominees.”

“We are so thankful to the Television Academy for honoring our storytellers with a record number of Emmy nominations today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “The artistry of these creative teams and casts has deeply resonated with global audiences, and we couldn’t be happier for all of the nominees.”

Here's the full list of Emmy nominations for Apple TV+

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have now earned 2,262 award nominations and won those awards 499 times. So, what's contained in the latest 72 nominations for this year's Emmy awards? Here's the full list:

Outstanding Drama Series The Morning Show Slow Horses

Outstanding Comedy Series Palm Royale

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces Girls State

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Gary Oldman - Slow Horses Idris Elba - Hijack

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Kristen Wiig - Palm Royale Maya Rudolph - Loot

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Billy Crudup - The Morning Show Jon Hamm - The Morning Show Mark Duplass - The Morning Show Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Greta Lee - The Morning Show Holland Taylor - The Morning Show Karen Pittman - The Morning Show Nicole Beharie - The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Carol Burnett - Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Aja Naomi King - Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Lewis Pullman - Lessons in Chemistry

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Jonathan Pryce - Slow Horses

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Mimi Leder for The Morning Show - The Overview Effect Saul Metzstein for Slow Horses - Strange Games

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Millicent Shelton for Lessons In Chemistry - Poirot

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program Morgan Neville for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces Amanda McBain and Jesse Moss for Girls State

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Will Smith for Slow Horses - Negotiating With Tigers

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program Alan Connor, David Reilly and Christine Rose for The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy - Scotland: My Mother’s Country

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Zachary Galler for Lessons in Chemistry - Little Miss Hastings

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program Laura Hudock, Laela Kilbourn, Daniel Carter, Erynn Patrick Lamont, Keri Oberly, Thorsten Thielow and Martina Radwan for Girls State

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) Jimmy Lindsey for Physical - Like A Rocket Richard Rutkowski for Sugar - Starry Eyed

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) Nelson Coates, Thomas Wilkins and Lauree Martell for The Morning Show - The Kármán Line

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More) Jon Carlos, Mark Taylor, Amelia Brooke and Ellen Reede for Palm Royale - Maxine’s Like A Dellacorte

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special Misty Buckley, Laura Woodroffe and Richard Olivieri for Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

Outstanding Main Title Design Hazel Baird, Rob Cawdery, Ben Jones and Phil Davies for Lessons in Chemistry Ronnie Koff, Rob Slychuk, Nader Husseini and Lexi Gunvaldson for Palm Royale Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks and Lance Slaton for Silo

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series Karen Muller Serreau, Catherine Boisgontier and Emmanuelle Pertus for The New Look - What A Day This Has Been Alix Friedberg, Carolyn Dessert, Leigh Bell, Lindsay Newton and Valerie Keiser for Palm Royale - Maxine Throws A Party

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Mirren Gordon-Crozier, Jen Kennedy and Kelli Hagen for Lessons in Chemistry - Little Miss Hastings

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson and Lona Vigi for The Morning Show - The Kármán Line

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling Karen Bartek, Brittany Madrigal, Cyndra Dunn, Tiffany Bloom, Frida Aradottir and Jill Crosby for Palm Royale - Maxine Rolls The Dice

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Cindy Williams, Liz Villamarin, Angela Levin, Tracey Levy, Keiko Wedding and Amy Schmiederer for The Morning Show - Strict Scrutiny

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Tricia Sawyer, Marissa Lafayette, Kenny Niederbaumer, Marie DelPrete, Simone Siegl and Marja Webster for Palm Royale - Pilot

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming Brooke Lipton for Palm Royale - Routines: The Rhumba / Maxine's Entrance Jennifer Hamilton for Physical - Routines: Jean Franc’s Advanced Aerobics Class / Figure 8’s Commercial / Xanadu & Dreams

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Original Dramatic Score) Carlos Rafael Rivera for Lessons in Chemistry - Book Of Calvin

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) Jeff Toyne for Palm Royale - Maxine Saves A Cat Atli Örvarsson for Silo - Freedom Day Daniel Pemberton and Toydrum for Slow Horses - Strange Games

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music Carlos Rafael Rivera for Lessons in Chemistry Blake Neely for Masters of the Air Jeff Toyne for Palm Royale

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series Zsófia Tálas for Slow Horses - Footprints

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program Alan Lowe for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces - Then

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Jack Whittaker, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer, Luke Gibleon, Dave McMoyler, Michael Hertlein, Michele Perrone, Jim Brookshire, Bryan Parker, Zach Goheen, Paul B. Knox, Adam Kopald, Angela Claverie, Dylan Wilhoit and Jeff Wilhoit for Masters of the Air - Part Five

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program Bob Edwards, Kim B. Christensen and Joel Raabe for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Michael Minkler, Duncan McRae, Tim Fraser, and Thor Fienberg for Masters of the Air - Part Five

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program Pete Horner, Dennis Hamlin, Barry London and Emily Strong for STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Victoria Thomas for The Morning Show Nina Gold for Slow Horses

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special Chuck Crampton, Lincoln Abraham, Charlie Bryan, Mark Cruickshank, Paul Davis, Alex Dodd, Curtis Dunne, Guiseppe Ingrao, Lewis Mutongwizo, Andre Seraille, Jeremy Mackie, Joseph Hallgate, Jon Kassell and Simon Wood for Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

