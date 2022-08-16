Apple TV+ lands The Family Plan, a new action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is about to make his Apple TV+ debut.

As reported by Deadline, Apple has landed a new film called The Family Plan that will star Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg. Once again, Apple Original Films and Skydance Media are partnering on the project. According to sources, Simon Cellan Jones has signed on to direct the film.

The Family Plan is being billed as an action comedy feature film. Wahlberg and Jones are teaming up once again for the film, previously working together on Arthur the King. Wahlberg will also produce the picture alongside Skydance.

What is The Family Plan about?

According to the report, The Family Plan will tell the story of "a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him."

Written by David Coggeshall, The Family Plan tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him.

Apple appears to be continuing its focus of getting the biggest stars in Hollywood into projects for its streaming service. Wahlberg is a megastar, best known for his roles in The Departed, Transformers, Uncharted, Ted, and a slew of other huge films.

In addition to Wahlberg, the streaming service is also close to debuting other projects over the next year featuring huge stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Henry Cavill, Jennifer Lawrence, Dua Lipa, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

It's currently unclear when The Family Plan will go into production or when it will make its premiere on Apple TV+.