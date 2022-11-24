Apple's NFL Sunday Ticket pursuit rumbles on with Google keen to compete

Apple continues to work to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to the Apple TV app and set-top boxes, but it is by no means a done deal — despite what some in the industry might have thought.

Not only is Apple not over the line in terms of signing a deal with the NFL, but a new report also notes that it faces stiff competition from a Google that's keen to roll NFL content into its YouTube TV offering.

Just the ticket

A New York Times (opens in new tab) report points to ongoing discussions between the NFL and potential rights-holders that include Apple, Google, Amazon, and Disney's ESPN. But while the report says that some in the industry believed that Apple had already done a deal with the NFL, it's Google that is pushing right now.

"Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief business officer, has played a key role in Google’s pursuit," The NYT says before noting that Kyncl "has a relationship with Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief business officer, who worked with Mr. Kyncl during Google’s unsuccessful bid for Sunday Ticket in 2013."

As for why no deal has been done to date, the report points to the NFL's attempts to bundle additional content into the deal that was originally solely for Sunday Ticket.

"The league’s negotiations with Apple, Google, and others have become protracted because it is trying to bundle the package of out-of-market Sunday NFL games with other media assets, including NFL Network and the NFL RedZone channel, according to these people," the NYT reports.

The report also points a finger at the NFL's attempts to sign a deal with a movie company, saying it might have impacted negotiations. The outfit has since signed with Skydance Sports to have various NFL-themed movies made. Now that's done and dusted, attention can again turn to Apple's Sunday Ticket advances.

It isn't thought that a deal for Sunday Ticket is likely to be signed soon, however, despite NFL commissioner Roger Goodell having previously said he expected it to be completed by the fall.