These Cyber Monday Apple TV 4K deals are ready for all your streaming

If you were looking to purchase an Apple TV 4K before Black Friday, you were lucky, as various retailers promoted huge discounts on the streaming device. Thankfully, we're also finding great deals as we head to Cyber Monday. There's the third-generation edition, launched earlier this year, and the 2021 version. Although a year separates both models, they have few differences, and they both come highly recommended.

This Cyber Monday looks like one of the best times of the year to find any of Apple's gear at great prices, so make sure you're looking out for the best possible prices. You'll also find some of the best Cyber Monday Apple deals this year, and we know where to find all the best.

Cyber Monday Apple TV 4K deals

Apple TV 4K (2022)

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2022) | from $129.99 $123.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's the latest Apple TV 4K. Choose from 64GB or 128GB of storage. Enjoy USB-C for the first time. This deal is the best we've seen on this Apple TV model released just a few weeks ago.

Apple TV 4K (2021)

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021) | $199 $114.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This model is still a workhorse that includes nearly everything in the newer model. Look for a terrific deal and enjoy. Walmart's discount is incredible, and it's among the lowest we've seen. Its possible prices will drop even further as we get closer to Cyber Monday.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) offers an improved chipset, which makes it a better choice for gamers and a much lower regular price point than previous generations. There's also a 128GB version available for the first time, again an especially great point for Apple TV gamers. Apple also added a USB-C connection charging port on this model for the first time. It replaces the Lightning port found on the older model.

Today's best Apple TV 4K (2022) deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $123.49 (opens in new tab) View Deal (opens in new tab)

Meanwhile, the Apple TV 4K (2021) is the model most likely to see steep price cuts over the holiday buying season. Although it offers an older chipset, this model still matches the newer one on the most important specs. This model, for example, supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, includes Thread support, and much more.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday Apple TV 4K deals