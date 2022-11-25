HBO Max confirms bug that makes its app unusable on Apple TV 4K
You'll actually be able to watch things which is good.
If you've recently tried watching a movie or television show using the HBO Max app on your Apple TV 4K, you may have run into an issue where clicking to manage something popped an error.
That error wouldn't say that the app could not play the content requested. I ran into this issue when trying to watch the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The attack covered the FIFA World Cup, and due to several controversies related to the event, I almost thought HBO had pulled the episode due to a joke or something Oliver had said during the show.
It turns out that the HBO Max app was just broken instead of that. I guess that's better than censorship, but it means that many more people cannot watch the content they are paying for on the app.
HBO says that it is working on a fix
HBO's statement to The Verge says it is aware of the issue. According to the report, the "can't play title" error currently affects all generations of the Apple TV 4K if they are running tvOS 16.1 and have software version 52.50.1 of the HBO Max app installed. That version of the streaming app was released on November 16, 2022, so it appears something in that update is the culprit.
Chris Willard, HBO's Senior Vice President of Communications, told the outlet that the company is "aware and working on a fix." However, the company did not explain when they expected the issue to be resolved. Instead, Willard said that the development and support teams are working actively to find a fix and to keep a lookout for another update shortly.
The issue even affects the new Apple TV 4K (2022), which Apple launched just last month. The new Apple TV 4K features several upgrades, including the A15 Bionic processor, support for HDR10+, and a much lower price point.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.