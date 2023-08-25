New Apple TV Plus film from the director of Once and Sing Street to hit theaters next month
Flora and Son sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt picking up a guitar
Apple TV Plus film Flora and Son received a trailer earlier this week that shows off some of the story, the music, and the cinematography. Coming from the director of the Grammy-nominated Once and 2016’s charming comedy Sing Street, John Carney’s Flora and Son is a familiar premise with a new direction.
It is due to see a limited theatrical release a week prior to the launch on Apple TV Plus, giving audiences a chance to check it out before the rest of the world.
Feeling the music
This trailer sets up the story of Max (Orén Kinlan), a rebellious son who doesn’t have many hobbies driving him. When a Garda (an Irish cop) comes to the door, warning Flora (Eve Hewson) that the next offense will put Max in serious trouble, she sets out to bond with the young man.
So that she can make a new connection with her son, Flora buys a guitar — although Max is otherwise completely uninterested. Flora decides to learn instead, hoping to bridge the gap. This is when she meets an LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who agrees to teach her to play. At its heart, Flora and Son is the story of a mother in Dublin who tries to connect with her son to give him some meaning in his life as he reaches adulthood.
Taking on themes like divorce, class, and poverty, as John Carney’s previous films have, the trailer is emotive and warm — displaying an earnest yet comedic attempt to connect with the audience. Originally shown at Sundance earlier this year to great reviews, Apple is distributing it through Apple TV Plus and showing the movie in select cinemas, although we don’t have a final list of which cinemas will show it just yet.
If it’s not airing in a cinema near you, you can watch it with an Apple TV Plus subscription on September 29th.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.