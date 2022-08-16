Severance and Ted Lasso take home seven HCA TV awards

Apple TV+ continues to bring home the awards and build some tentpole series in the process.

Yesterday, the streaming service took home seven awards at this year's Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. Specifically, Severance and Ted Lasso took home seven combined awards.

Not only did they take home a ton of awards at the event, but Ted Lasso won for Best Streaming Series, Comedy, and Severance took home the award for Best Streaming Series, Drama. Last night's wins, according to Apple, bring the Apple TV+ award totals to "260 wins and 1,125 award nominations and counting."

What all did Severance and Ted Lasso take home?

In addition to taking home the awards for Best Drama and Best Comedy, the cast and crew of Severance and Ted Lasso also took home a number of awards. Britt Lower took home the award for Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama for her performance in Severance.

Brett Goldstein took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy for a second time for his performance in Ted Lasso. Ben Stiller also won for Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama for his direction of Severance.

The first and second season of Ted Lasso and the first season of Severance are streaming now on Apple TV+. Both series also have a third and second season on the way, respectively.

