Severance and Ted Lasso take home seven HCA TV awards
By Joe Wituschek published
The two Apple TV+ series grabbed seven HCA TV awards.
Apple TV+ continues to bring home the awards and build some tentpole series in the process.
Yesterday, the streaming service took home seven awards at this year's Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. Specifically, Severance and Ted Lasso took home seven combined awards.
Not only did they take home a ton of awards at the event, but Ted Lasso won for Best Streaming Series, Comedy, and Severance took home the award for Best Streaming Series, Drama. Last night's wins, according to Apple, bring the Apple TV+ award totals to "260 wins and 1,125 award nominations and counting."
What all did Severance and Ted Lasso take home?
In addition to taking home the awards for Best Drama and Best Comedy, the cast and crew of Severance and Ted Lasso also took home a number of awards. Britt Lower took home the award for Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama for her performance in Severance.
Brett Goldstein took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy for a second time for his performance in Ted Lasso. Ben Stiller also won for Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama for his direction of Severance.
- Best Streaming Series, Drama: “Severance”
- Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama: “Severance” - Britt Lower
- Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama: “Severance" - John Turturro
- Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama: “Severance” - Dan Erickson, “The We We Are”
- Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama: “Severance” - Ben Stiller, “The We We Are”
- Best Streaming Series, Comedy: "Ted Lasso”
- Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy: “Ted Lasso” - Brett Goldstein
The first and second season of Ted Lasso and the first season of Severance are streaming now on Apple TV+. Both series also have a third and second season on the way, respectively.
If you want to enjoy both series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV in 2022 and our review of the Apple TV 4K.
The latest generation of the Apple TV 4K features a new processor, support for higher frame rates, and the new Siri Remote.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
