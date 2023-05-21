Ted Lasso merch could be coming to the Apple Online Store soon

Apple is going to start selling Ted Lasso merch via its Apple Online Store soon, it appears. The show has been a surprise hit for Apple's still-young Apple TV Plus streaming service. With the show in its third and final season now, Apple seems to be opening its online store for some merch.

Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple is about to bring Nike's Ted Lasso merch to its own Online Store. The merch will be priced $35 and up, and will be the first time Apple's Online Store would be selling TV Plus clothing.

Apple Online Store wants you to Believe

Gurman noted that Apple has been selling these merch items for a while via Nike. This Ted Lasso merch will be the first time Apple will be selling an Apple TV Plus merch item on its online store.

Gurman wrote, "The iPhone maker, in partnership with Nike Inc., plans to begin selling Ted Lasso merchandise for $35 and up on the Apple online store, I’m told. The move is designed to promote the hit TV+ show in what could be its last season. Nike has been selling the gear for months, but this will mark the first time that Apple offers clothing tied to TV+ content (it’s previously sold Apple-themed gear at its company store in Cupertino, California). The apparel will be available in early June, and retail stores will promote a QR code to point shoppers where to find it online."

Apple is capitalizing on the success of the show, which is likely the platform's most talked-about project yet. With more Apple TV Plus projects gaining steam, it could be so that the Apple Online Store will have regular merch drops moving forward. Gurman didn't indicate when the merch could come to the store, but with Ted Lasso fast approaching its series finale, Apple could time the drop with it.