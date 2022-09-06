YouTube TV launches support for 5.1 surround sound on the Apple TV

If you happen to subscribe to YouTube TV and have an Apple TV, today is a good day for you.

Today, YouTube announced that the YouTube TV app for the Apple TV now supports 5.1 surround sound. The company says that today's update brings 5.1 audio to both the Apple TV and Fire TV. According to the Twitter post, it only applies to compatible content on the streaming service.

As far as what content is compatible, YouTube says that "live, DVR, & video on-demand" content will be compatible with 5.1 surround sound. The company also noted that it is working to bring the audio upgrade to console owners "as soon as possible."

5.1 Audio Update! 🔈🔉🔊 We now support 5.1 audio on Apple TV & Fire TV devices for compatible YouTube TV content (live, DVR, & video on-demand). If you’re a game console user, we’re working on getting this available to you as soon as possible, and will share live updates here. pic.twitter.com/8Pmxrt1WqUSeptember 6, 2022 See more

What devices work with YouTube TV's 5.1 audio?

Google does not specify exactly which Apple TV models work with its 5.1 audio, but its safe to say that, if your Apple TV model works with the YouTube TV app, you're probably good to get 5.1 surround sound.

In addition to the Apple TV, the company says that its latest audio upgrade works with Chromecasts, Roku, and a whole bunch of Fire TV models. You can check out the full list below:

A compatible TV device

Samsung + LG + Vizio devices with Cobalt 20 or above

Traditional Chromecasts

Android TV

Google TV

Roku

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD

If you're a huge YouTube TV fan and have been holding out on picking up an Apple TV due to the lack of 5.1 surround sound support, you now have one less reason not to pick one up.

If you're wondering what the best Apple TV to pick up today is, it's the Apple TV 4K. If you don't want to take my word for it, check out Stephen Warwick's review of the latest model.

If you're running 5.1 surround sound, don't waste it on a crappy television. If you're going to go all out on the audio, make sure you have a great display to enjoy the video as well. We've thought about this as well. Check out our list of the Best 4K TVs for the Apple TV in 2022.