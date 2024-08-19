Apple's newest critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller just got the greenlight for season 2

Apple’s sci-fi thriller Dark Matter is one of Apple’s most popular and highly-praised new Apple TV Plus shows, and it just got the green light for season two.

Set in Chicago, Dark Matter is the story of a physicist who is abducted into an alternate version of his life, and his desperate battle to return to his original reality. The first season recently dropped its hotly-anticipated finale, and now Apple has confirmed the show is back for season two.

The show is based on the acclaimed Blake Crouch novel of the same name and has garnered rave reviews since its release. The show boasts an audience and critic score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dark Matter season two

There are no hard details as to when season two will land on Apple TV Plus or what turn the story might take. As Apple notes in its press release, the show has been hailed as “top-notch science fiction,” “a thrilling ride” and “one of the best shows of the year.” Crouch serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner, and writer, and the show’s cast includes Joel Edgerton and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly.

With the success of Dark Matter and the return of the show for season two, Apple is continuing to cement its streaming platform as the home of some of the best sci-fi and thriller TV anywhere in the world. Apple also has the incredibly ambitious Foundation, post-apocalyptic thriller Silo, and of course, the mind-bending Severance, season two of which is hopefully close at hand.

Other sci-fi hits include For All Mankind, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and Invasion. Aside from the Oscar it picked up for CODA, Apple hasn’t enjoyed as much success on the big screen, but its TV shows continue to deliver.

If you’re looking for another show to binge on Apple TV Plus right now, you could do a lot worse than the first season of Dark Matter, available in full on the platform.

